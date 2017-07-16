homify 360° Tour: An Amazingly Remodelled 30s Home

VCDesign Architectural Services from London deserve the praise for today’s homify 360° highlight: a modern family home in Barnes, London that got treated to a rear extension, a double-storey, wrap-around rear- and side extension, as well as some internal reconfigurations to properly enhance this detached house’s commitment to style and function.
Ready for some eye-catching inspiration?
Presenting a clean and subtle (almost monochrome) colour palette on the outside, the house treats us (and its residents, no doubt) to a delightful classic build. However, as serene as the front façade is, there is no hint as to the magical style and oh-so fabulous space that is hidden on the inside…
First up on our list: the living room, where the colour palette takes a slightly darker turn to incorporate some thundercloud greys and rich chocolate browns. But let’s not forget the subtle-yet-stunning pieces of pattern adorning a décor- or furniture piece here and there, most notably the scatter cushions on that scrumptious-looking L-shape sofa.
Need that expert look? Check out our range of professionals.
We’re off to the heart of this home and our excitement levels keep rising, for here we get to discover smart touches that not only enhance the house’s interior style, but also increase its functionality factor.
Case in point, this delightful island/breakfast bar, where Mum can continue cooking and baking while the little ones busy themselves with homework or colouring.
Part of the open-plan layout of the kitchen is the dining room, which is situated only a few feet away; yet it’s that gorgeous garden view and buckets of natural lighting filtering indoors that make this indoor space seem so much bigger than it actually is.
We simply need to explore some more…
Next up on our viewing list: The contemporary family home we all wish was ours.