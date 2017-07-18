The £230k refurb of an 80m² Hampstead maisonette

Our latest homify 360° focuses on a design completed to perfection by expert team Brosh Architects from Borehamwood. This particular 28-week project entailed the complete renovation and rear extension for a tired 2-bedroom Maisonette located on lower ground and ground level in a 3-storey terraced Victorian property.
The property, located within the Hampstead Conservation Area, London was nearly stripped out from all its original features, with the aim to bring back the old charm whilst adapting it to modern living.
Let’s see how this turned out…
Let’s start at the back of the house, where a full-width, 3-metre deep rear extension stands most proudly. Part of the extension’s roof is a balcony that can be accessed from the master bedroom above. This delightful touch is also a wild-flower roof that adds some freshness to the brick-clad structure.
Most of the bricks were re-used from the demolition stage while some were reclaimed to match the existing façade.
Inside, the UPVc windows of the living room were replaced with hardwood timber sash windows. The glazing was custom made and distorted in order to make it look like the original glass, beautifully complementing both the house and the street.
And even though the fireplace was removed by the previous owners, some research allowed the experts to find a replica of the original design.
To add some further charm to the interior spaces, the flooring was heavily distressed and purposely damaged before being treated to ‘old English’ stain to bring back the old vintage look.
The kitchen was added in-between the living- and dining room, comfortably bridging these two social areas. The kitchen units flaunt a high-gloss look in order to reflect as much light as possible coming in from the rear garden, stunningly uplifting the internal space.
And for the kitchen worktop surfaces? A special type of resin was used, which is actually more durable than marble stone, which also resembles the marble stone of the fireplace surround.
The dining room forms part of the new extension, built between two high party walls. The striking brick-clad feature wall was created from the same bricks that were salvaged and re-used from the demolition process.
A recess (between the ceiling and the wall) was also created along the feature wall and the sliding windows to create feature lighting that bathes the wall in light and conceals the curtain tracks for the windows.
And for comfort, the glass of the sliding doors can be heated and used as a radiator during the winter time.
