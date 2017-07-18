The £230k refurb of an 80m² Hampstead maisonette

Our latest homify 360° focuses on a design completed to perfection by expert team Brosh Architects from Borehamwood. This particular 28-week project entailed the complete renovation and rear extension for a tired 2-bedroom Maisonette located on lower ground and ground level in a 3-storey terraced Victorian property.

The property, located within the Hampstead Conservation Area, London was nearly stripped out from all its original features, with the aim to bring back the old charm whilst adapting it to modern living.

Let’s see how this turned out…