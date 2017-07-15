This overgrown garden gets an amazing new look

Gardens! There are times when we all threaten to just pave over them with some concrete and have done with it, but don't let your frustrations prevent you from having a really charming outdoor spot! If you don't believe us that you should hang in there, just wait until you see today's project, which saw a veritable wild garden totally transformed into a delightful slice of outdoor heaven, by a talented gardener. No matter how hopeless your project may seem, we think you'll find all the inspiration you need to call in the pros, right here, so let's see what was accomplished!
We actually have a bit of a soft spot for wild gardens, but if you want to actually be able to use your space, it will need a little more structure. Just wait until you see what this patch of potential became!
WOW! This might not be the largest garden in the world, but it looks set to become one of the prettiest! With more formal borders laid out and a charming terrace all in the offing, we can't wait to see how these lovely plans translated into a physical transformation.
Would you just look at the way slate has been used to create boxed in and contained borders here? We love the consistency here as well, with slate chips being used to make pretty and sturdy steps and what a genius idea to use plants that still have a wild feel.
A lot of people think that a garden can't be complete without at least a small patch of grass and here, it has finished the area off to perfection! The smooth curves add in some interest and help to create the illusion of an all round larger garden.
We'll get to the terrace in a moment, but it was such a sweet idea to include an extra built-in bench seat at the edge here! perfect for lazy summer days and actually relaxing, we bet everybody fights over who gets to actually lay here!
Opening up the garden by removing some of the hedges was such a great idea, as it made way for some pretty wooden fencing that instantly adds a lot of warmth and character to the space. Classic and cute, it really brightens up the whole outdoor area!
What a gorgeous seating area! Not only is this a practical addition to the new garden, it has injected SO much vibrant colour as well! We love the retro furniture that creates a unique aesthetic and look how well pink and green work with the plant choices! Amour indeed!
