The 10 best one-storey home extensions we've seen

If you're determined to extend your home, but don't quite have the time or money to take on a two-storey design, perhaps it's time for you to consider something a little more modest and on one level? Ask any architect and they'll tell you that a single-storey home extension can add a wealth of extra living space, while looking beautiful and being innovative, but we don't want you to simply believe us, we want to SHOW you! Whether you need a larger kitchen, crave an extra bedroom or demand somewhere special for dining, a single-storey extension could give you everything you want, so let's see some of the more unusual examples that have captured our hearts, to see if they make you reach for the phone to meet with your architect!
For some two-storey extension inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Victorian detached house glass extension.
Remember that if you're looking into a single-story extension, it's almost always possible to get the look you want. Even this home, which is elevated, was able to have an extension put in to create more space for a family. If you need extra bedrooms, an extension could be an excellent solution. And with single-story homes, it's easy to add a side extension. Just chat with a professional to get a quote and see if it can fit your budget.
And for when you do finally put in that extra bedroom, here's some tips for sprucing it up.