The 10 best one-storey home extensions we've seen

Remember that if you're looking into a single-story extension, it's almost always possible to get the look you want. Even this home, which is elevated, was able to have an extension put in to create more space for a family. If you need extra bedrooms, an extension could be an excellent solution. And with single-story homes, it's easy to add a side extension. Just chat with a professional to get a quote and see if it can fit your budget.





And for when you do finally put in that extra bedroom, here's some tips for sprucing it up.