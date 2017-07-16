10 stonking patio ideas you really shouldn't miss

An outdoor terrace is a wonderful addition to a garden and can really finish an outdoor space off perfectly, while giving you a built-in spot for admiring all of your gardening endeavours. But do you have any ideas as to what you definitely should consider including in your design? Landscape architects can knock up a mind-blowing terrace design with their eyes shut, but if you want to champion your own, come with us now as we show you some fantastic ideas for getting the most glamour and use out of your terrace!
Never overlook the importance of really beautiful and eye-catching flooring on a terrace. You want something that is comfortable underfoot, offers a level base for furniture and dazzles, so smooth flagstones are a great choice, not to mention low-maintenance.
If you're keen to really up the comfort factor of your garden, we think that this is the tip for you! By curating an outdoor living room vibe, you can enjoy long, luxurious weekends out on your terrace. A TV is an outrageous extra touch!
If you're thinking that you only have a small terrace and as such, can't squeeze these ideas in, this is a great way to make the alfresco potential work for you! A bistro dining set will always look elegant and pretty and who doesn't love dining outdoors?
If you like to be a little less predictable, make sure you extend that decorating ethos out onto your terrace! Instead of matching furniture, how about investing in a few different and unusual pieces? Hybrid styling looks great in the garden!
Why not use your terrace as an excuse to really blur the line between interior and exterior spaces? Setting up a really luxurious outdoor room is an amazing way to get the most from your property and you can choose what you want to design. An outdoor living room, an alfresco kitchen or even a funky bar! The choice is yours.
Nothing looks as right on a terrace as a wooden furniture set. Think about getting a full dining set-up, if you have the space, to make sure that you are out there and using it whenever the rain holds off!
If your home has a traditional feel, you could amplify that with your terrace decorations and accessories. When it comes to foliage, use large planters and stick to easy to manage blooms or even, if you're feeling adventurous, some topiaries!
Contemporary design is taking things up a notch right now, by offering up a wealth of concrete terrace furniture inspiration! We love it and think it makes for a seamless integration of handy seating, but we don't know if we could resist painting it a fabulous colour!
If you know that you're going to be using your terrace as a dining space, whenever the weather allows, perhaps you should give some thought to installing something of an outdoor kitchen out there! A sink, built-in grill and a prep station or two will ALWAYS come in handy!
Finally, have a think about exactly where you should be placing your terrace seating. If you have gorgeous views, be sure to build your terrace in a spot to make the absolute most of them! If you don't have a view, per se, simply position your terrace to allow admiring glances of your garden!
