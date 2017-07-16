Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 ways to upgrade your living room for less than £100

press profile homify press profile homify
Living Room, Pixers Pixers Colonial style living room Blue
Loading admin actions …

What is it about £100 that makes it seem like such a reasonable amount of money? In terms of interior design, it's a drop in the ocean of what you can easily spend, reinventing a space, but we think that we've found some brilliant ways to update a living room, for exactly this amount—if not a little bit less! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that bargain decorating can look fantastically high-end, if you choose the right items, and today, we're going to tell you what they are! Come with us now and see how £100 could absolutely upgrade your living room and then think about raiding your piggy bank!

1. Add some well-chosen soft furnishings.

Porthleven, LEIVARS LEIVARS Eclectic style living room
LEIVARS

Porthleven

LEIVARS
LEIVARS
LEIVARS

£100 will buy some some gorgeous cushions and maybe even a foot stool or two as well. Stick to natural materials for a high-end look and consider some piquant colour as an accent as well.

2. Add some picture ledges.

Living Room SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd Modern living room Sofa,ottoman,floor lamp,ceiling shade,rug
SWM Interiors &amp; Sourcing Ltd

Living Room

SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd
SWM Interiors &amp; Sourcing Ltd
SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd

Instead of hanging your art on the walls, invest in some cheap as chips picture ledges for more of a gallery feel. Match them to your wall colour and you'll have a really sophisticated display.

3. Start a collection.

Moroccan Tiles Pixers Colonial style living room Blue pattern,tiles,moroccan,colonial,mediterrean,wall mural,wallpaper
Pixers

Moroccan Tiles

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

If you have sideboards in your living room already, why not use them to display a burgeoning collection of something? A pretty display of curated pieces always creates an easy and beautiful focal point and you can pick anything, from cacti through to hand-blown glass pieces.

4. How about a dramatic wallpaper installation?

Mountains and haze Pixers Eclectic style living room Multicolored mountains,haze,wall mural,forest,wallpaper
Pixers

Mountains and haze

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

The joy of a feature wall is that £100 is more than enough to buy a roll of even the most upmarket wallpaper. Simple to hang and instantly impactful, one wall of dramatic paper will totally change the look and feel of your room.

5. Build some alcove shelves.

homify Eclectic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

You don't need to be a master carpenter to knock up a few simple shelves that will fit in your alcoves, but the effect they have will be fantastic! From there, all you need are a few books and some pictures, which you probably already have!

6. Do something with an unused fireplace.

Living room : Neutral tones In:Style Direct Minimalist living room
In:Style Direct

Living room : Neutral tones

In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct

If you have a fireplace sitting bare and unused, you can turn it into a lovely feature, just with a few candles or even a floral display! For a more rustic look, driftwood could be the perfect material to use and all you need to do is stack it up in an interesting way!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Upcycle some furniture.

Virginia Water Apartment - Surrey Bhavin Taylor Design Modern living room living room,wallpaper,furniture,storage,custom storage,cabinetry,pattern,ceiling lighting,artwork,blue,white
Bhavin Taylor Design

Virginia Water Apartment—Surrey

Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design

Don't go buying new furniture for your living room, if you have some nice pieces already! A simple coat of paint and a rudimentary upcycle will breathe new life into older items and make them work so well with a defined colour scheme.

8. Add a little extra storage.

Feminine Touch Pixers Modern living room Blue canvas,wall mural,wallpaper,art,woman,woman
Pixers

Feminine Touch

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

Keep your eyes peeled at car boot sales and in charity shops, for retro furniture that would add a new dimension of design to your living room. For £100, you could easily snap up a striking sideboard or a coffee table that will become a brilliant focal point.

9. Add something extra.

Living Area Absolute Project Management Modern living room
Absolute Project Management

Living Area

Absolute Project Management
Absolute Project Management
Absolute Project Management

If you love your living room as it is, but just have a nagging feeling that there is something missing, you might just need a rug or a foot stool! You'll be shocked at what a difference a little something extra, in the centre of your room, will make!

For more living room tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Plants for living room spaces.

Is this Britain's most spectacular coastal home?
Are you going to invest £100 in your living room now?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks