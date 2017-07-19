This Kentish Town flat got a £40k interior remodel

Kentish Town, London is the location for today’s homify 360° discovery (Dunollie Place, to be more specific), where Brosh Architects from Borehamwood take us through one of their designs: a mid-terrace Victorian house that flaunts an area layout of 40 m² (Area).

The brief? To refurbish a dark and tired-looking first-floor flat into a light and open-plan space that could flaunt a lot of storage areas. The budget? £40,000. And the timeframe in which to complete the project? 6 weeks.

Let’s see what transpired…