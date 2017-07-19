This Kentish Town flat got a £40k interior remodel

Kentish Town, London is the location for today’s homify 360° discovery (Dunollie Place, to be more specific), where Brosh Architects from Borehamwood take us through one of their designs: a mid-terrace Victorian house that flaunts an area layout of 40 m² (Area).
The brief? To refurbish a dark and tired-looking first-floor flat into a light and open-plan space that could flaunt a lot of storage areas. The budget? £40,000. And the timeframe in which to complete the project? 6 weeks.
Let’s see what transpired…
Thanks to its enticing texture (is there anything better than exposed brick?) and eye-catching colour palette (sandy browns complementing snow-white hues, causing both tones to become much more prominent), we are immediately drawn to this location.
Ta-da! The living room, which not only presents adequate legroom (one does want to do more than sit absolutely still, doesn’t one?), but also ample storage space.
And speaking of storage space, those built-in bookcases in their soft, neutral tones can also be seen as part of the interior décor, adding pattern into the room while also flaunting a fresh amount of colour.
Now this is storage done correctly!
The coffee table (which, together with the elegant rug, beautifully anchors the space) was also designed by Brosh Architects. The design was created out of the need for additional storage space for everyday elements such as books, magazine etc. Apart from the built-in niches, it also features a secret door that aids in storing valuables.
Thanks to natural light filtering indoors and the fact that the indoor colour palette enjoys such a soft and neutral look, the end result is a living room that looks more spacious than it truly is.
And let’s not forget the almost minimalist-like style of the décor and furniture that also helps in conjuring up more visual legroom.
Shall we say that the brief of the client was met? Absolutely!
