The 7 rooms to renovate to boost your home's value

Dartmouth Park House, Amos Goldreich Architecture
Dartmouth Park House, Amos Goldreich Architecture Amos Goldreich Architecture
If you're keen to increase the value of your home, there are a few rooms that you should focus on. We all know that neat and tidy gardens and a fabulous facade help, but if you want to see some serious return for your investments, we've identified the key areas that all estate agents recognise as serious selling points. If you have some home improvement cash squirrelled away, take a look at our suggestions as to how you should be spending it and see which projects you can see yourself committing to!

1. Convert the loft.

Mill O Braco - Family home - Aberdeenshire - Scotland Retool architecture Country style bedroom
Retool architecture

A loft conversion is SUCH a saleable feature and gives you access to a wealth of extra space. Whether you use the room as an additional bedroom, a play room or a creative space, you'll never regret taking on a loft conversion and potential buyers will be blown away by it!

2. Small extensions.

Linlithgow Extension 02 George Buchanan Architects Minimalist living room
George Buchanan Architects

A modest extension can really open up your home, allowing you to make more of bijou existing rooms. Perfect for increasing the area of a kitchen or a living room, we think these small add-ons are fantastic and so do potential buyers! Keep the design simple and you won't even break the bank installing one!

3. Add a utility room.

Mehr Ordnung im Bad, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Scandinavian style bathroom
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Family homes always struggle in terms of usable practical space, which is why a utility room is a great investment! Whether you convert a small spare room into a dedicated laundry zone or add a small lean-to extension to your kitchen, you'll be shocked by the impact a utility area will have on household chores and potential buyers will be really taken with it too.

4. Install a new kitchen.

MODERN NEW KITCHEN SPACE homify Modern kitchen
homify

If there's one thing that can really boost the sale price of a home, it's a state of the art new kitchen! This is a big undertaking, which means that potential buyers don't usually fancy taking on a move AND a renovation, but if you have a contemporary space with gleaming appliances that are ready to use, you'll be beating buyers away with a stick!

5. Try open-plan spaces.

Open Plan ROEWUarchitecture Modern living room
ROEWUarchitecture

Don;t think of open-plan layouts as just a fad, as we think they are a trend that is set to stay! By removing some internal walls and creating an easy flow between your practical spaces, your home will seem much bigger and more modern, which will definitely allow you to up the selling price a lot!

6. Convert the basement.

Basement with Light well, Clapham SW11, TOTUS Modern living room
TOTUS

Just as with a loft conversion, making your basement a far more usable space will absolutely increase the value of your home. If you have a basement already, which merely needs some cosmetic touches, it won't require too much of a financial commitment, but even a total excavation could be well worth your effort!

7. Garden outbuildings.

Garden Studio Amos Goldreich Architecture
Amos Goldreich Architecture

A great way to add extra functionality to your home, spacious and well-considered garden outbuildings are a must if you need an extra room but really can't open up the inside of your home. Just imagine potential buyers' faces when they see your garden office/yoga studio or music room! You could start adding pounds to that asking price, for sure!

For extra home selling tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 8 essential tips to help sell your house.

Are you ready to take on any of these project suggestions?

