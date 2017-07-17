The 7 rooms to renovate to boost your home's value

A great way to add extra functionality to your home, spacious and well-considered garden outbuildings are a must if you need an extra room but really can't open up the inside of your home. Just imagine potential buyers' faces when they see your garden office/yoga studio or music room! You could start adding pounds to that asking price, for sure!

For extra home selling tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 8 essential tips to help sell your house.