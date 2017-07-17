11 fiery ideas for fabulous summer evenings

Warm sunny days are all the motivation you need to get out into your garden, but you don't want the fun to end just because the night draws in and the temperature drops, which is why a wood-burning stove is a must-have item for your outdoor space! Landscape architects know this and are constantly recommending beautiful installations for their clients, but if you're flying solo and looking for something without the help of a professional, let us show you 11 of our favourite designs! We know you'll find something perfect for your garden, right here, so grab some matches and let's bring the heat!