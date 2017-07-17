Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 fiery ideas for fabulous summer evenings

press profile homify press profile homify
Gasfeuer für Garten und Terrasse, Kaminwunder - Eurolux GmbH Kaminwunder - Eurolux GmbH GardenFire pits & barbecues
Loading admin actions …

Warm sunny days are all the motivation you need to get out into your garden, but you don't want the fun to end just because the night draws in and the temperature drops, which is why a wood-burning stove is a must-have item for your outdoor space! Landscape architects know this and are constantly recommending beautiful installations for their clients, but if you're flying solo and looking for something without the help of a professional, let us show you 11 of our favourite designs! We know you'll find something perfect for your garden, right here, so grab some matches and let's bring the heat!

1. Chimineas are wonderful, but can be a little old fashioned, until now! This is a contemporary take on a patio classic and looks so hot!

Kaminöfen, Feuerstellen und Öfen, Soutschek Ofenfeuer Soutschek Ofenfeuer GardenFire pits & barbecues
Soutschek Ofenfeuer

Soutschek Ofenfeuer
Soutschek Ofenfeuer
Soutschek Ofenfeuer

2. Low to the ground and with built-in log storage, this design is a worthy focal point for your garden, whatever style of landscaping you have!

'Armonie', Barbara Negretti - Garden design - Barbara Negretti - Garden design - Garden
Barbara Negretti —Garden design—

Barbara Negretti - Garden design -
Barbara Negretti —Garden design—
Barbara Negretti - Garden design -

3. How about something portable, so that you can take it away on camping trips and move it around your garden to wherever you need it? Love the cooking facilities here too!

biqju; barbecue, vuurschaal, kookeiland en tafel inéén, biqju biqju GardenFire pits & barbecues
biqju

biqju
biqju
biqju

4. Wood-burning stoves don;t have to just be practical; they can be artistic too! Just look at the shaped metal adornments here that make a real statement.

The changing face of the outdoor bonfire, BD Designs BD Designs GardenFire pits & barbecues
BD Designs

The changing face of the outdoor bonfire

BD Designs
BD Designs
BD Designs

5. Self-contained and perfect for a small terrace, this design handily doubles up as a table as well! Talk about guaranteed date night ambience!

Dakterras Utrecht, ScottishCrown Dakterrassen ScottishCrown Dakterrassen Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration
ScottishCrown Dakterrassen

ScottishCrown Dakterrassen
ScottishCrown Dakterrassen
ScottishCrown Dakterrassen

6. Rustic and rugged, this lovely stonework firepit is a classic and stunning installation. Just chuck some logs in and watch them burn!

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A DIY brick firepit would be a simple but effective project to complete and with seating surrounding it, nobody would be left out in the cold!

homify Classic style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

8. What a way to re-use old horseshoes! This inspires up to look for some scrap metal and commit to a fantastic DIY project, doesn't it you?

flammendes Herz 3D, HufeisenGlück HufeisenGlück GardenFire pits & barbecues
HufeisenGlück

HufeisenGlück
HufeisenGlück
HufeisenGlück

9. A monolithic concrete block has been turned into a fantastic wood-burning stove here! The best part is that you could paint it up in any colour you want!

Gasfeuer für Garten und Terrasse, Kaminwunder - Eurolux GmbH Kaminwunder - Eurolux GmbH GardenFire pits & barbecues
Kaminwunder—Eurolux GmbH

Kaminwunder - Eurolux GmbH
Kaminwunder—Eurolux GmbH
Kaminwunder - Eurolux GmbH

10. So simple and elegant this charming little circular stove is a brilliant alfresco barbecue as well as a handy heat source! It would even fit in a shed!

Feuerstellen , Radius Design Radius Design GardenFire pits & barbecues
Radius Design

Radius Design
Radius Design
Radius Design

11. We look at this incredible stove and we can imagine having a few of them, dotted around a garden, for maximum effect. The floral design is so garden-appropriate too!

außergewöhnliche Feuerstellen - Blütenschale, Atelier51 Atelier51 GardenFire pits & barbecues
Atelier51

Atelier51
Atelier51
Atelier51

For more great garden additions, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 garden sheds that will make you want to upgrade yours.

The 7 rooms to renovate to boost your home's value
Did you spy the perfect fire for your garden here?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks