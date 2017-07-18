Your browser is out-of-date.

16 seriously smart ways to live big in a small space

press profile homify press profile homify
better.sleeping, better.interiors better.interiors Eclectic style bedroom
Small homes shouldn't be seen as a big problem, but rather, a HUGE opportunity for decorating in a more innovative and clever way. Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that you can absolutely enjoy refined styling, extensive storage and piquant little surprising features that larger homes have, up until now, enjoyed more frequently. If you don't believe us then you're in for a shock, as we're about to give you some brilliant tips for every room in a small home, from a cute kitchen through to a bijou bedroom. Let's get started!

1. Don't plump for small furniture, as it could amplify modest proportions! Choose larger pieces that make comfort the focal point.

Nightingale Triangle, Clara Bee Clara Bee Modern living room
2. Use mirrors to add perceived space to small spaces and install them opposite a window to really make the most of your natural light.

Modern New Home in Hampstead - mirror Black and Milk | Interior Design | London ArtworkOther artistic objects mirror
3. Don't obscure the natural light in your small rooms, so choose pared back window dressings that can be opened up during the day.

Shutters Appeal Home Shading Windows & doorsBlinds & shutters
4. Have a purge and remove any unnecessary items. A touch of minimalism really does help to create the feeling of more space and airiness.

Richmond Full House Refurbishment, A1 Lofts and Extensions A1 Lofts and Extensions Minimalist living room
5. Build kitchen cabinets up to the ceiling and you'll create a seamless aesthetic while also garnering yourself as much storage as possible.

Woonhuis Rieteiland, office winhov office winhov Minimalist houses
6. Build storage around your needs, as appose to adding more than you need and then trying to fill it with more things than you need. Less can be more!

homify Minimalist study/office Wood White
7. Put dead space to new use and a small home will seem so much bigger and more up to the task of accommodating your family. Your under-stairs space is ripe for transformation!

house studio: living workshop, francesco valentini architetto francesco valentini architetto Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
8. Use textures instead of patterns to add a little variety to your walls, as large patterns can be a little claustrophobic. Natural materials give you all the definition you need.

CASA AP, Andrea Orioli Andrea Orioli Modern style bedroom
9. Don't be constrained by walls, as you can turn wall niches into extra living space! A niche home office is a fantastic use of a free area!

Study homify Modern study/office
10. Adopt a multifunctional approach, by layering what you use your rooms for and you'll soon see that a small room can be so much more useful!

homify Modern living room
11. Use corners more effectively, by choosing furniture pieces that fit directly into them. Large corner sofas are perfect for small living rooms!

Apartment FR01, Holzer & Friedrich GbR Holzer & Friedrich GbR Modern living room
12. Use the vertical space to your advantage by installing lighting and furniture that really amplifies it! Long pendulum lights are an incredible idea!

Projekt Altbauwohnung Harvestehude , decorazioni decorazioni Modern living room
13. Build in, not out, with handy wall alcove shelves and you'll get a huge amount of extra storage, without requiring any sacrifice of floor space! Perfect!

La casa di Valentina, Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
14. Add interest with colour pops and a small room will come to life! Just one piece of bright or eye-catching furniture will be all you need!

Interior Design - Ufficio, INNOVATEDESIGN® s.a.s. di Eleonora Raiteri INNOVATEDESIGN® s.a.s. di Eleonora Raiteri Modern bars & clubs Offices & stores
15. Unlock hidden storage potential by thinking of ways to make use of wasted areas. Under your bed is premium real estate, in terms of integrated storage solutions.

better.sleeping, better.interiors better.interiors Eclectic style bedroom
16. Go bespoke and commission a carpenter to build you a window seat! A great way to garner extra seating, hidden storage and a beautiful focal point, we love this idea!

Window Bay Seat homify Modern living room
Window Bay Seat

For more small home tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Small bathroom renovation ideas.

This thatched home has a surprisingly modern interior
Are you going to put any of these tips to the test?

