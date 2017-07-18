16 seriously smart ways to live big in a small space

Small homes shouldn't be seen as a big problem, but rather, a HUGE opportunity for decorating in a more innovative and clever way. Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that you can absolutely enjoy refined styling, extensive storage and piquant little surprising features that larger homes have, up until now, enjoyed more frequently. If you don't believe us then you're in for a shock, as we're about to give you some brilliant tips for every room in a small home, from a cute kitchen through to a bijou bedroom. Let's get started!