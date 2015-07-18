10 luxurious bath panels

A bathroom. A room named after a bath must make it a pretty important object. Baths are a luxury in themselves. Not every bathroom has room for a bath, so to have one at all, is something special. We can spend hours in a bath, reading, thinking or listening to music. They become a place of serenity and relaxation, so it's important that they look inviting. They come in various shapes and sizes, from full size baths to three quarter baths, to round ones and freestanding ones.

Something we rarely look at are bath panels. Of course some baths don't need panels and are lovely as they are, but others do need panels or cladding to give them that extra special look.

Below you will see a variety of baths, some freestanding, but most with some form of panel or covering, giving them a different look. The variety of materials used to make baths, as well as their panels, seems to be endless. As design moves forward, we see new concepts all the time and designers are creating some beautiful pieces of bathroom furniture.