This thatched home has a surprisingly modern interior

The little piece of heavenly design inspiration for today (also called ‘homify 360°’) comes to us all the way from Alblasserdam, western Netherlands, where Brand BBA I BBA Architecten has designed a stunning, charm-filled family home on a rural property (which, of course, means acres and acres of fresh-green landscape to colour in the scenic views).
All the winning touches are here: a thatched roof, white finishes, timber-clad surfaces, and a garden design that’s just to die for – yup, one look at this house and we are seriously considering ditching city life for such a charming country home!
Call it a conservatory, call it a sun room – the point is, this closed-in veranda with its floor-to-ceiling windows offers up the perfect spot for anything from lounging and relaxing to socialising and entertaining (whether it’s tea time or wine o’ clock), as it provides comfy seating spots that allow one and all breathtaking views of that immaculate landscape.
On to the open-plan living room, which shares its layout with the dining space and kitchen (located around the corner). And what a terrific dedication to a social lifestyle this space is, which allows family members and/or friends to keep the conversation going, regardless of who’s busy cooking, who’s setting the table, and who’s relaxing in front of the fire on those plush sofas.
Too many people picture cracked walls, leaking ceilings and moss-grown surfaces when hearing the term “country bathroom”. Well, put all those hideous images aside, for this bathroom manages to flaunt quite the elegant look without getting too sleek for its own good.
Wood, stone tiling, a warm-brown colour palette, lots of natural light and, the cherry on the cake: the free-standing tub! Now this is a dream country-style bathroom if we’ve ever seen one!
