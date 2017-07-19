From crumbling ruin to jaw-dropping modern home

Our homify 360° for today comes to us from Atelier Claire Dupriez in Rennes, the capital city of Brittany, northwest France. The project that they’re sharing with us? A rustic old agricultural building that got a second chance in life (via a full-on renovation) as a detached house for a modern family.
Let’s take a sneak peek at this 250 m² beauty.
We already have loads of respect for the professionals in charge of this structure, seeing as they used two of the best façade materials to ensure heaps of texture and pattern: wood and stone.
But of course this new home is not just about beauty, for it also features brains. The house is fully insulated, makes use of environmentally friendly materials throughout, has glazed windows and features sliding shutters to protect the interior spaces from the summer sun.
Hard to believe that this is what this striking house used to be. Clear proof what a dedication to beauty (and some good old-fashioned hard work) can achieve!
We take in the kitchen/dining area next, separated from each other by a brick-clad wall, yet still linking up visually via crystal-clear windows – just to enhance that interior social ambience, of course.
And clearly the interior material/colour palette takes its inspiration from the fabulous exterior façade.
A slight dose of sleekness is ensured for the kitchen, thanks to the stainless steel appliances. And let’s not forget that attractive backsplash adorned with patterned tiles, ensuring some charming style for the cooking space.
