A sneak peek inside Kensington's most elegant home

Expert interior-design firm Hampstead Design Hub from London was put in charge of today’s homify 360° gem: the full-on renovation and interior style-up of a spacious, three-bedroom flat located in Kensington.
So, apart from their obvious talent for elegant style, what was the professionals’ secret to this successful project? The fact that the furniture was specifically selected for its style and proportions, allowing all the rooms to be not only functional, but also look beautiful and uncluttered.
Enough babbling; let’s scope out some images!
This modern living room knows just how to combine the sleek chic factor with charming style, resulting in a space that is equally homely and graceful.
The carefully restored original fireplaces organically fit into the new interior, which goes a long way in giving the home a welcoming feel.
So much space to spare! Now that’s the secret to picking out furniture and décor pieces that look as if they were tailor-made for the relevant rooms. One could easily host an elegant dinner party here and mingle with guests without tiptoeing around people or bumping into anything.
And speaking of dinner party, what a delightful ambience would that fabulous fireplace bring to the occasion!
There’s even leftover space for a stylish little home office, and even in here the monochrome colour palette manages to make the room seem bigger and wider – of course the design style (which we would place as somewhere between modern and minimalism) also helps!
Need that expert look? Check out our range of professionals.
The subtle elegance continues into this bedroom, which gets treated to not only ample legroom, but also a delicious amount of natural lighting spilling in through the double windows.
Our favourite piece here? It has to be those striking table lamps that add just a tad of sleekness to the room, beautifully helping both the natural- and artificial light to bounce around the room.
Want to see some more?
We’ve got more to admire! Take a look at A game-changing home extension perfect for summer.