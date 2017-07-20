A sneak peek inside Kensington's most elegant home

Expert interior-design firm Hampstead Design Hub from London was put in charge of today’s homify 360° gem: the full-on renovation and interior style-up of a spacious, three-bedroom flat located in Kensington.

So, apart from their obvious talent for elegant style, what was the professionals’ secret to this successful project? The fact that the furniture was specifically selected for its style and proportions, allowing all the rooms to be not only functional, but also look beautiful and uncluttered.

Enough babbling; let’s scope out some images!