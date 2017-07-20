A new suburban home that's the star of the street

Our newest homify 360° discovery comes from expert team Nico Dekker Ontwerp & Bouwkunde in Nieuwe Niedorp, a village in the Dutch province of North Holland.

The project that they’re sharing with us? A most modern home that knows how to combine the right neutral hues, materials and patterns, and is obviously also firmly committed to setting up a visual link between its interior spaces and its outdoor areas which, in this case, is a beautifully crafted yard/garden.