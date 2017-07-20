A new suburban home that's the star of the street

Our newest homify 360° discovery comes from expert team Nico Dekker Ontwerp & Bouwkunde in Nieuwe Niedorp, a village in the Dutch province of North Holland.
The project that they’re sharing with us? A most modern home that knows how to combine the right neutral hues, materials and patterns, and is obviously also firmly committed to setting up a visual link between its interior spaces and its outdoor areas which, in this case, is a beautifully crafted yard/garden.
Quite the monochrome look the house’s façade flaunts, don’t you agree? And to interrupt the snow whites and bold darks, some warm honey-toned timber makes its appearance by conjuring up a stylish little overhang here at the back of the house, providing adequate shade for some al fresco socialising.
Shifting our perspective ever so slightly, we can see how straightforward the house’s build really is – it’s like seeing gigantic building blocks stacked on top of each other, resulting in a rather neat and clean form.
But what does the front side of the house hold for us? The same winning elements as the back, although here the house is a bit more closed off from prying eyes – notice that there are no generous windows or glass doors that allow sneak peeks into the interiors.
The final winning touches that we want to mention is the painstaking neatness of that front yard / garden, with a perfectly crafted lawn and shrubs (all in a flawlessly fresh tone of green, of course) complementing the neutral hues of the façade, and also going a long way in helping this house fit into just about any modern suburban neighbourhood.
