A bathroom cabinet is almost an essential piece of bathroom furniture. A cabinet with a mirror could be seen as extremely important. Not only can it be used for storage, it can be used to preen yourself in the morning. Every bathroom needs a mirror in it to function. Not only do they act as something for us to see ourselves in, mirrors reflect light and space and make smaller bathrooms feel bigger.

Mirrors vary in size and style and depending on the space you have available, this will dictate what sort of mirror cabinet you want or can have. You can get full length cabinets, deep ones or ones that are shallower. Whatever you decide, it will add stye to your bathroom. Below you will find some beautiful ideas for bathroom mirror cabinets that may inspire you.