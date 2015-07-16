A Hampshire Family's Life-Improving Home Addition

Garden rooms and conservatories are a favourite amongst British homeowners. They give occupants the opportunity to enjoy the feeling of being outside, even when the adverse weather might not always allow us to be outdoors.
This beautiful addition to a family home is a perfect example of a modern garden room; light, bright, tastefully finished and with a strong connection to the surrounding garden. Completed by award-winning Hampshire conservatory builders, Rococo, the finished result is something for the homeowner's to be proud of.
Let's see what all the fuss is about…
As viewed from the garden, you see how the new conservatory marries perfectly to the existing brick home. The masonry matches the brickwork of the house, whilst the atrium and full-length bi-fold doors are contrasting modern additions.
The pitch of garden room roof is much the same as the house itself, in keeping with a desire for the two spaces to complement and balance one another.
Year round, day and night, this is sure to be the hub of the family's now transformed home. The glass atrium dominates the space, drowning the room in natural light.
The stark white interior further enhances the desire for an ever bright room, no mater the time of year. Dimming LED lights surround the atrium, allowing for soft lighting once the sun has set.
Two sets of slate grey bi-fold doors open the space up entirely onto the beautiful surrounding gardens, blurring the line between the indoor and outdoor spaces. Many typical brick homes in Britain are being extended or renovated with a design similar to this.
By incorporating modern elements, such as black or grey steel and large glass panels, once typical and unassuming façades are being modernised in a way that is totally contrasting, yet complementing the existing brickwork perfectly.
When pushed right back, the strong connection between the garden room and the garden itself is clearly evident. The subtle decorative element of the slate grey cornices add depth to the design, helping the garden room achieve its wow factor.
By adding indoor plants to the garden room the family is sure to feel like they are sitting in their garden even whilst snuggled up inside.
From here we can see how the same tile colour and pattern of the interior of the house has been used in the conservatory, allowing it to feel connected not only to the outdoor spaces, but to the house itself. This fluidity will ensure the space will become the home's social hive, offering a new pleasant space for the family to enjoy spending time.
For more conservatory inspiration, take a look at these: 10 Conservatory Lighting Ideas.