A Hampshire Family's Life-Improving Home Addition

Garden rooms and conservatories are a favourite amongst British homeowners. They give occupants the opportunity to enjoy the feeling of being outside, even when the adverse weather might not always allow us to be outdoors.

This beautiful addition to a family home is a perfect example of a modern garden room; light, bright, tastefully finished and with a strong connection to the surrounding garden. Completed by award-winning Hampshire conservatory builders, Rococo, the finished result is something for the homeowner's to be proud of.

Let's see what all the fuss is about…