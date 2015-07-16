Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A Hampshire Family's Life-Improving Home Addition

James Rippon James Rippon
homify Modern conservatory
Loading admin actions …

Garden rooms and conservatories are a favourite amongst British homeowners. They give occupants the opportunity to enjoy the feeling of being outside, even when the adverse weather might not always allow us to be outdoors.

This beautiful addition to a family home is a perfect example of a modern garden room; light, bright, tastefully finished and with a strong connection to the surrounding garden. Completed by award-winning Hampshire conservatory buildersRococo, the finished result is something for the homeowner's to be proud of.

Let's see what all the fuss is about…

Complementary form

Modern Garden Room homify Modern conservatory
homify

Modern Garden Room

homify
homify
homify

As viewed from the garden, you see how the new conservatory marries perfectly to the existing brick home. The masonry matches the brickwork of the house, whilst the atrium and full-length bi-fold doors are contrasting modern additions.

The pitch of garden room roof is much the same as the house itself, in keeping with a desire for the two spaces to complement and balance one another.

The social hub

Modern Garden Room homify Modern conservatory
homify

Modern Garden Room

homify
homify
homify

Year round, day and night, this is sure to be the hub of the family's now transformed home. The glass atrium dominates the space, drowning the room in natural light.

The stark white interior further enhances the desire for an ever bright room, no mater the time of year. Dimming LED lights surround the atrium, allowing for soft lighting once the sun has set.

Bi-fold doors

Modern Garden Room homify Modern conservatory
homify

Modern Garden Room

homify
homify
homify

Two sets of slate grey bi-fold doors open the space up entirely onto the beautiful surrounding gardens, blurring the line between the indoor and outdoor spaces. Many typical brick homes in Britain are being extended or renovated with a design similar to this.

By incorporating modern elements, such as black or grey steel and large glass panels, once typical and unassuming façades are being modernised in a way that is totally contrasting, yet complementing the existing brickwork perfectly.

Connected spaces

Modern Garden Room homify Modern conservatory
homify

Modern Garden Room

homify
homify
homify

When pushed right back, the strong connection between the garden room and the garden itself is clearly evident. The subtle decorative element of the slate grey cornices add depth to the design, helping the garden room achieve its wow factor.

Indoor plants

Modern Garden Room homify Modern conservatory
homify

Modern Garden Room

homify
homify
homify

By adding indoor plants to the garden room the family is sure to feel like they are sitting in their garden even whilst snuggled up inside.

From here we can see how the same tile colour and pattern of the interior of the house has been used in the conservatory, allowing it to feel connected not only to the outdoor spaces, but to the house itself. This fluidity will ensure the space will become the home's social hive, offering a new pleasant space for the family to enjoy spending time.

For more conservatory inspiration, take a look at these: 10 Conservatory Lighting Ideas.

A tailor-made home in the suburbs
How would you decorate this space?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks