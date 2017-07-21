Your browser is out-of-date.

This teeny-tiny terrace got a dazzling new interior

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Tooting Furzedown, Clara Bee Clara Bee Modern kitchen
Our latest homify 360° source of inspiration comes from Clara Bee, professional interior decorating and design firm. And the project that she’s sharing with us focuses on the complete renovation of a London house that included a loft, side return and a garden re-design and landscaping. 

In addition, the expert also recommended the perfect architect and structural engineers for the job, as well as provided support for colours, floorings, furnishings and lighting.

Sounds like quite a challenge! Let’s see how it all turned out…

The front façade

Tooting Furzedown, Clara Bee Clara Bee Modern houses
Coated in richly textured brick, the house’s façade immediately stands out from the surrounding homes. But even though the outside surface provides adequate style and charm, let’s be honest: we’re here to scope out those interiors, so let’s get to it!

New space(s)

Tooting Furzedown, Clara Bee Clara Bee Modern kitchen
In addition to an entire internal reconfiguration (which included re-wiring, new plumbing, tanking and damp-proofing), the house also got treated to a new kitchen, three new bathrooms and a downstairs WC.

And what an elegant look does this kitchen flaunt, from that graceful island (is that marble?) to the pop of fresh-green backsplash.

A new yard

Tooting Furzedown, Clara Bee Clara Bee Modern garden
As landscaping was also part and parcel of this project, we get to scope out the back yard which flows from the kitchen/terrace. Don’t you think this is the ideal backyard space for… just about anything? From setting up a quaint little café-style set for teatime to resorting to a full-on dining set for some al fresco socialising, this scene is chock-a-block with potential!

New bathroom

Tooting Furzedown, Clara Bee Clara Bee Modern bathroom
Quite the ingenious touch to include three new bathrooms, seeing as the extra space and functionality can go a long way in enhancing a family’s routine.

And speaking of ingenious touches, how clever are those little wall niches to help out with storage? And thanks to the mosaic-tile cladding, they also become eye-catching décor pieces themselves.

Want to scope out some more?

Tooting Furzedown, Clara Bee Clara Bee Modern bathroom
Tooting Furzedown, Clara Bee Clara Bee Modern style bedroom
Tooting Furzedown, Clara Bee Clara Bee Modern kitchen
Tooting Furzedown, Clara Bee Clara Bee Modern garden
Tooting Furzedown, Clara Bee Clara Bee Modern living room
Next up on our viewing list: An epic modern home in the country.

13 modern wall ideas that'll make you think 'WOW!'
Share your thoughts on this home’s new look in our comments section, below!

