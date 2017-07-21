This teeny-tiny terrace got a dazzling new interior

Our latest homify 360° source of inspiration comes from Clara Bee, professional interior decorating and design firm. And the project that she’s sharing with us focuses on the complete renovation of a London house that included a loft, side return and a garden re-design and landscaping.

In addition, the expert also recommended the perfect architect and structural engineers for the job, as well as provided support for colours, floorings, furnishings and lighting.

Sounds like quite a challenge! Let’s see how it all turned out…