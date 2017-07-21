This teeny-tiny terrace got a dazzling new interior

Our latest homify 360° source of inspiration comes from Clara Bee, professional interior decorating and design firm. And the project that she’s sharing with us focuses on the complete renovation of a London house that included a loft, side return and a garden re-design and landscaping.
In addition, the expert also recommended the perfect architect and structural engineers for the job, as well as provided support for colours, floorings, furnishings and lighting.
Sounds like quite a challenge! Let’s see how it all turned out…
Coated in richly textured brick, the house’s façade immediately stands out from the surrounding homes. But even though the outside surface provides adequate style and charm, let’s be honest: we’re here to scope out those interiors, so let’s get to it!
In addition to an entire internal reconfiguration (which included re-wiring, new plumbing, tanking and damp-proofing), the house also got treated to a new kitchen, three new bathrooms and a downstairs WC.
And what an elegant look does this kitchen flaunt, from that graceful island (is that marble?) to the pop of fresh-green backsplash.
As landscaping was also part and parcel of this project, we get to scope out the back yard which flows from the kitchen/terrace. Don’t you think this is the ideal backyard space for… just about anything? From setting up a quaint little café-style set for teatime to resorting to a full-on dining set for some al fresco socialising, this scene is chock-a-block with potential!
Quite the ingenious touch to include three new bathrooms, seeing as the extra space and functionality can go a long way in enhancing a family’s routine.
And speaking of ingenious touches, how clever are those little wall niches to help out with storage? And thanks to the mosaic-tile cladding, they also become eye-catching décor pieces themselves.
