You'll love every inch of this remodelled London home

London-based company Clara Bee, which specialises in interior designing and decorating, is in charge of our latest homify 360° discovery: a London home that underwent quite the impressive makeover, including a side return extension to open up the ground floor, a whole new layout to deliver a light and airy interior environment, as well as bespoke carpentry for bedroom storage (a crucial factor, as we all know).
Let’s get inspired!
A clean, subtle and understated style greets us as we enter the home. Soft neutral tones immediately put as at ease, while a healthy dose of natural lighting guides us indoors, which is just perfect – after all, the last thing you want to see as you enter someone’s home is a gloomy space, right?
We have nothing against rooms decked out solely in neutral or earthy colours; however, one does want a hint of something bright every now and again, doesn’t one? Look how gorgeous this kitchen becomes thanks to that bright blue charming up not only the backsplash (in a beautiful brick pattern), but also the seating!
When it comes to colours, contrast is key if you want the end result to be striking – and who doesn’t? See how expertly these warm reds of the décor pieces offset with the cool blues of the furniture. Don’t you think it makes the additional surfaces (such as the flooring and walls) become even more elegant?
Down the hallway from the kitchen is where we locate the living room, adorned in a charming earthy colour scheme that immediately warms up the entire space.
And even though this is not the most spacious room ever built, we can immediately appreciate the clever layout and ingenious storage touches that help conjure up as much legroom as possible.
We simply must explore this house a bit more…
