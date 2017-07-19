Your browser is out-of-date.

Real people's tips for a clean and tidy family home

The Bromptons: Chelsea, Roselind Wilson Design
We bet you know at least one friend or family member who, despite having a seriously hectic life and busy household, always seems to manage to showcase a beautiful, tidy and organised home. We know how it feels, to leave a house like that in shock and awe, while wondering how the hell they actually do it, which is why we decided to look at the secrets to keeping on top of a family household's worth of chores. We think you'll be very surprised, as well as relieved not to need the services of a professional cleaner, so come and find out more about the top secrets!

1. They have fewer belongings.

Richmond Kitchen
First things first, a key way to minimise how much time you need to spend cleaning and tidying your home is to have a bloody good declutter! After all, the fewer belongings you and your family actually have, the less you need to dust, polish and reorganise. It seems so simple, yet is a fantastically overlooked notion!

2. They spend less time on the internet.

Home Office / Study
Home Office / Study

Essentially, those families and people that are a little more active and a bit less beholden to their computer screens will naturally have a predilection to tidy and manage a household, as well as probably wanting to be outdoors and not making any mess inside anyway! Think of it in practical terms and you'll see that the more you're in the garden, the less time you have to muck up the house!

3. TV viewing times are chosen wisely.

Apartamento Vila Olímpia
Are you ready for a super sneaky tip that will be invaluable in a family home? Well here it comes! By choosing allowed TV viewing times to coincide with things like cooking dinner, parents can be sure that their mucky pups will be in one place and not contributing to making a mess. If you clean as you cook as well, literally no debris or untidiness will need to be tackled! SO sneaky!

4. Binge and purge sessions are not unusual!

universe series
Finally, remember that even the most organised households in the world will be likely to follow the old binge and purge method of cleaning, whereby days on end will go by and nothing gets done, then in a mad blitz, the entire house is spotless again. If your visit has been planned for a while, it's worth remembering that the purge will have probably happened the day before you arrived, so don't feel bad about your own cleaning skills!

For extra cleaning tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Clever home cleaning tips.

This Kentish Town flat got a £40k interior remodel
Are you going to try any of these tips?

