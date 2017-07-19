Real people's tips for a clean and tidy family home

Finally, remember that even the most organised households in the world will be likely to follow the old binge and purge method of cleaning, whereby days on end will go by and nothing gets done, then in a mad blitz, the entire house is spotless again. If your visit has been planned for a while, it's worth remembering that the purge will have probably happened the day before you arrived, so don't feel bad about your own cleaning skills!

For extra cleaning tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Clever home cleaning tips.