17 garden rooms you'll want to move in to immediately

press profile homify press profile homify
Luxury garden room - gymnasium, The Swift Organisation Ltd The Swift Organisation Ltd Modern garden
A gorgeous garden room is impossible to beat, in terms of amazing outdoor finishing touches—but we're not talking about fancy sheds here! Ask your landscape architect and they'll tell you that a dedicated sun room, perhaps with a terrace and dining facilities, will not only inject a whole host of extra practicality to your home, it will seriously up the style factor and offer an impressive hub for home socialising as well, which in our book, makes it a no-brainer! If you're sold on the idea but clueless as to the styles to choose from, come with us now as we show you everything, from super simple lounging areas through to self-contained havens and see which is irresistible! 

1. A garden room with a terrace offers everything you need! The pastel tones here are beautiful too!

Garden Building Oxfordshire, Cotswold Garden Buildings Cotswold Garden Buildings Modern study/office Wood White
2. Wow! Talk about a holiday cottage feel, in the comfort of your own garden!

Garden Room with Veranda CraneGardenBuildings Garages & sheds garden room,workshop,hobby room,garden shed,veranda,crane garden,garden buildings
3. Wicker and wonderful! How could you tear yourself away from this relaxing spot?

Rattan Garden Cabana, Weatherproof Wicker Shade Room and Sun Loungers Ingarden Ltd GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
4. This charming shepherd's hut is so sweet and is a tiny home away from home!

Shepherd hut interior Roundhill Shepherd Huts
5. Fancy a private little corner for some peace and quiet? We think this garden room could be perfect!

Fifth Avenue Modern 2 homify Classic style study/office Wood White garden,office,study,studio,contemporary,quality,premium,entertain,guesthouse
6. A mini Alpine lodge! Pop a woodburner in here and you'd have a year-round escape from a busy house!

http://www.gardenaffairs.co.uk/our-ranges/log-cabins/ homify Country style garden
7. Self-contained and stylish, we could imagine setting up a fantastic yoga or art studio here, with a sofa bed, for sleepovers!

Log Cabin homify Modern garden Wood Wood effect office,study,gym,studio,garden,flat roof,modern,contemporary,L shape,wooden
8. This might be a home office garden room, but we bet the working day is a whole lot nicer here! Wow!

exterior 3rdspace Modern study/office
9. Imagine making this an adults-only zone, with a home bar! What a luxury addition!

Large Garden Office Miniature Manors Ltd Modern houses Garden Room,Garden Office,Garden Studio,Granny Annexe
10. We don't think you'd ever be able to commit to a standard 9-5 working day in this gorgeous garden office!

Garden room home office The Swift Organisation Ltd Modern garden
11. Give us a snuggly sofa and a woodburner and this would be our dream garden retreat!

Garden Room Salon Miniature Manors Ltd Modern houses Wood garden room,garden office,salon
12. With all the glazing in place, this could be anything you want it to and so bright too! Would you ever need to go indoors again?

Billericay Build homify Modern garden Wood Red
13. This is such a perfect little pool house! Imagine having some fluffy robes and somewhere to sit in here! The ultimate outdoor living room!

Garden Room with Veranda CraneGardenBuildings Garages & sheds garden room,workshop,veranda
14. Simple and elegant, we see this as a dreamy reading nook that would help you waste a few hours!

Nordic Guernsey Summerhouse GBC Group GardenGreenhouses & pavilions Wood summerhouse,garden furniture,garden building
15. Talk about a perfect artist studio, surrounded by lovely floral inspiration! You'd paint into the night, wouldn't you?

Burnham Studio CraneGardenBuildings Garages & sheds studio,garden studio,garden shed
16. Tiny and terrific, this is such a charming little spot! Wouldn't this be a dream area for enjoying a secret stash of chocolate?

Cley Summerhouse CraneGardenBuildings Garages & sheds cley summerhouse,garden shed
17. Let's finish on a luxury note, with the ultimate home gym! That dream body wouldn't be just a dream with this space to hand!

Large veranda style garden gymnasium The Swift Organisation Ltd Modern garden
For more wonderful garden plans, take a look at this Ideabook: Urban garden decoration—easy ideas.

Did you spot anything you'd love for your garden here?

