17 garden rooms you'll want to move in to immediately

A gorgeous garden room is impossible to beat, in terms of amazing outdoor finishing touches—but we're not talking about fancy sheds here! Ask your landscape architect and they'll tell you that a dedicated sun room, perhaps with a terrace and dining facilities, will not only inject a whole host of extra practicality to your home, it will seriously up the style factor and offer an impressive hub for home socialising as well, which in our book, makes it a no-brainer! If you're sold on the idea but clueless as to the styles to choose from, come with us now as we show you everything, from super simple lounging areas through to self-contained havens and see which is irresistible!