Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

13 modern wall ideas that'll make you think 'WOW!'

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

They're structural, vital and expansive, but walls can be so much more than just a necessary part of a home, if you give them a touch of designer chic and elegance! We can't all be interior designers and therefore filled with unique, cool and funky ideas for making walls something to admire rather than simple installations to be ignored, which is why we've taken a look at how some of the best pros are upping the wall game in their clients' homes! From kitchens through to bedrooms and every space in between, you can afford to go a little crazier with your wall designs, so why not start with one of the following beautiful ideas and see where inspiration takes you?

1. Daring tiles are a fantastic way to garner all the practicality and easy to maintain surfaces that you want, but with a punch of bold colour or pattern thrown in for good measure!

зона комфорта , VNUTRI VNUTRI Eclectic style bathroom
VNUTRI

VNUTRI
VNUTRI
VNUTRI

2. Wood cladding is a simple and organic way to inject serious warmth and timeless energy into a room. It's perfect for a bedroom with extra oomph.

Sam's Creek homify Modern style bedroom
homify

Sam's Creek

homify
homify
homify

3. Practical touches, such as mounted bike racks, really make more of your walls in a functional AND fashionable way. Who says storage can't be stylish, after all?

Urban Retreat, Interface Deutschland GmbH Interface Deutschland GmbH Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
Interface Deutschland GmbH

Interface Deutschland GmbH
Interface Deutschland GmbH
Interface Deutschland GmbH

4. Natural elements are a great way to make walls that bit more interesting. Vertical herb gardens are our new favourite thing, especially with chalk signs!

MÃO NA TERRA, in Belo Horizonte. BR (2015), Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Rustic style garden Wood
Luiza Soares—Paisagismo

Luiza Soares - Paisagismo
Luiza Soares—Paisagismo
Luiza Soares - Paisagismo

5. Paint is a staple for a reason; it's so easy to apply! Fast, cost-effective and long-lasting painting your walls will always be a super solution for boring spaces.

Appartement industriel chic & moderne 55m2 75010 Paris, Espaces à Rêver Espaces à Rêver Industrial style living room
Espaces à Rêver

Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver

6. Polished concrete is a really contemporary trend, but one that looks set to stick around! Smooth, cool and tactile, we think it works absolutely everywhere.

Open Space, Santiago | Interior Design Studio Santiago | Interior Design Studio Industrial style kitchen
Santiago | Interior Design Studio

Santiago | Interior Design Studio
Santiago | Interior Design Studio
Santiago | Interior Design Studio

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Stone cladding gives you the stoic and strong look of exposed quarry stone, with none of the effort! Utterly perfect for living rooms and around fireplaces, we love this option!

G_House, AG Interior Design AG Interior Design
AG Interior Design

AG Interior Design
AG Interior Design
AG Interior Design

8. Exposed stone is the other way to go, if you prefer to be more authentic. Just remember that you'll need o strip off the paster and that is not easy work! It's worth it though!

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Tomiño, Pontevedra (Spain), HUGA ARQUITECTOS HUGA ARQUITECTOS Rustic style living room
HUGA ARQUITECTOS

HUGA ARQUITECTOS
HUGA ARQUITECTOS
HUGA ARQUITECTOS

9. Striking murals are a good way to let your inner Picasso out to play! If you design and paint your own wall design, you'll know for a fact that nobody else has the same tone!

Trompe-l'oeil Maison, BAROGRAFF BAROGRAFF
BAROGRAFF

BAROGRAFF
BAROGRAFF
BAROGRAFF

11. Gallery installations prove that simple solutions can be terrifically effective, so instead of focussing on your physical wall, how about adding a slew of gorgeous framed pictures to it? Easy!

Wall Art, Ria Rich Creative Ria Rich Creative ArtworkPictures & paintings
Ria Rich Creative

Wall Art

Ria Rich Creative
Ria Rich Creative
Ria Rich Creative

12. Wallpaper is a bit like paint, in that it is a wall staple, but the styles available now are staggering! How about a super bold, single statement wall, to perk up a space?

Living Room Movelvivo Interiores Living roomCupboards & sideboards Wood effect
Movelvivo Interiores

Living Room

Movelvivo Interiores
Movelvivo Interiores
Movelvivo Interiores

13. Natural bricks, like stone walls, always add a rustic and organic warmth to a room, while needing nothing more than a coat of protective wax! Utterly brilliant!

Berkeley Limestone in a seasoned finish from Artisans of Devizes. Artisans of Devizes Classic style walls & floors Limestone Black
Artisans of Devizes

Berkeley Limestone in a seasoned finish from Artisans of Devizes.

Artisans of Devizes
Artisans of Devizes
Artisans of Devizes

For a few more wall ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: Kitchen wall decoration ideas.

A new suburban home that's the star of the street
Which of these ideas can you see yourself trying out?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks