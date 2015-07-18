Before & after: An old manor completely modernised

Renovating, remodelling, or refurbishing a building with a rich history is always a challenge. On one hand, the needs of modern families and their desire to live in fresh and stylishly designed spaces has to be met. On the contrary, the historical elements and appeal that inevitably comes from a period home must also be retained and embraced in some way. This charming old manor in Poland has finally received a long overdue refurbishment, bringing the venerated home well and truly into the 21st century. The tasteful refurbishment was undertaken by Projekt MB, who have come up trumps in their approach to balancing history with contemporary elements. Let's see how it turned out.
We begin our tour in the room often looked to first for a renovation—the kitchen. The depressing mix of dated brown and cream cabinetry, brown tiles and yellow walls is indicative of the communist era. The busy and dated decorations needed to go, and a whole new scheme and more modern appliances were needed to bring this space up to scratch.
Now we see a fresh, bright, modern and inviting kitchen any home chef would be happy to spend hours in. Functional and stylish, a dominating palette of modern bright white can be seen, ensuring the space feels anything but the depressing and dark kitchen it once was. Opting for a more sleek take on the old glass cabinet doors, the new version perfectly complements the timber joinery. Note the new window seat in a fresh ocean blue, allowing the kitchen to be a social area, as well as entirely purposeful space.
Across the hall from the kitchen was this awkward space that was virtually unused. The only significant piece of furniture was this antique buffet. It's hard to see what this room could possibly be used for.
After the refurbishment, it's hard to recognise this cosy dining area as being the same space. Finally the awkward space has found its function. Despite the addition of many new elements, the room appears to be much larger than before. The crafty introduction of a mirror on the opposite wall to the window enhances the available light, as does the fresh colour scheme of white and blue.
As with the other spaces, the tired-looking bathroom was a melange of ugly brown tones and dated elements. Understandably, this room was also given a well needed overhaul.
Going away from the modern whites and classic style decorations of the other updated spaces, the designers opted for a more warehouse style finish. Removing the horrible tiles of the old design, imitation brick now dons the walls. Contrasted by timber elements and a marble floor, this eclectic mix is original and full of character.
