A suburban house with colourful and exotic interiors

The design team responsible for this amazing project explain that, The existing extension was demolished and a new stepped addition put in its place to stretch across the whole rear elevation. The new extension incorporated large sliding doors with clerestory windows above, maximising daylight to the kitchen, living, dining, and study areas. This gives the rear of the house a better connection to the garden, creating an enjoyable space to entertain family and friends – something the clients were keen to achieve as the current layout didn't. Internally we reconfigured the layout of the ground floor, lowering the floor to the rear rooms to bring it more in line with the garden level and created an interesting mezzanine level study area.

While this all sounds incredible, the proof really is in the viewing and we just know you'll agree that the end result is not only visually impressive from the outside but exudes a certain warmth, charm and character inside too. A truly covetable addition to an already stunning family home, we think this extension is truly the benchmark by which others should be measured, so let's take a closer look!