Statement-making mosaic bathroom tiles

Create a beautiful bathroom by designing a small statement piece with this area of mosaic tiles. Instead of choosing to populate an entire wall, or floor, or area of the bathroom, just one small strip is used next to the large mirror. The rest of the bathroom is painted a neutral colour. The mosaic tiles play with the neutral eggshell of the other walls, and adds patterns of blues to create a large statement piece. The mosaic tiles here almost don't feel like part of the wall, instead it feels like someone really hung up a piece of art work that happens to be the mosaic tiles. The small area used becomes the center piece of the room, all while keeping this bathroom classic and welcoming.