Top 5 projects of the week: Modern extensions to making good first impressions

As summer keeps playing tricks on us, we reach the midway point of July, and round out another week of much-loved projects. This week was all about extension projects, and making good first impressions in your home , because as we all know, first impressions count. From extensions to Tudor homes in London, to Art Deco homes in Bath, no style was left out. Take a look below to see which homes made this week's Top 5.
This week's most loved project was an extension and renovation of a once dated home built in the 1920s. The detached family home now boasts a kitchen extension at the rear, and a fresh new interior the owner's can be proud of. A project of Totus Construction, take a look at the project again here.
Next was a neglected Art Deco style home in the picturesque city of bath, which has also been extended to greatly improve the way the occupants interact with the spaces of their home. A new open plan ground floor, new master bedroom, a loft conversion as well as basement conversion, all mean this home is now changed forever, and for the better. To take a look around, click here.
Third was yet another extension, that made best use of an asymmetrical site in North London. The house has been extended all the way to the boundary, which runs at an angle to the street. By extending and removing internal walls, the ground floor is now a stunning light-filled and open plan home for the family to enjoy. Click here to see the project in full.
Now to the Netherlands, where this simple and unassuming home has been extended at the rear in a way that is very different to the street-facing façade. The simple contrast of the brickwork at the front is a bold contrast to the timber-clad rear. To see the project up close, click here.
Last but not least was our ideabook on various hallway colour ideas. First impressions count, so make your's a good one by choosing an entrance colour that is stylish and indicative of your personality. From deep moody blue to sensory-arousing red, there is a colour for everyone. To see them all again, click here.