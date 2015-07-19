Your browser is out-of-date.

Top 5 projects of the week: Modern extensions to making good first impressions

James Rippon James Rippon
Abbots Gardens, N2, XUL Architecture XUL Architecture Modern living room
As summer keeps playing tricks on us, we reach the midway point of July, and round out another week of much-loved projects. This week was all about extension projects, and making good first impressions in your home , because as we all know, first impressions count. From extensions to Tudor homes in London, to Art Deco homes in Bath, no style was left out. Take a look below to see which homes made this week's Top 5.

1920s home with a stunning modern extension

New life for a 1920s home - extension and full renovation, Thames Ditton, Surrey, TOTUS TOTUS Classic style houses
TOTUS

New life for a 1920s home—extension and full renovation, Thames Ditton, Surrey

TOTUS
TOTUS
TOTUS

This week's most loved project was an extension and renovation of a once dated home built in the 1920s. The detached family home now boasts a kitchen extension at the rear, and a fresh new interior the owner's can be proud of. A project of Totus Construction, take a look at the project again here.

A marriage of design styles

Front elevation Hetreed Ross Architects Country house
Hetreed Ross Architects

Front elevation

Hetreed Ross Architects
Hetreed Ross Architects
Hetreed Ross Architects

Next was a neglected Art Deco style home in the picturesque city of bath, which has also been extended to greatly improve the way the occupants  interact with the spaces of their home. A new open plan ground floor, new master bedroom, a loft conversion as well as basement conversion, all mean this home is now changed forever, and for the better. To take a look around, click here.

A smart extension in North London

Abbots Gardens, N2, XUL Architecture XUL Architecture Modern living room
XUL Architecture

Abbots Gardens, N2

XUL Architecture
XUL Architecture
XUL Architecture

Third was yet another extension, that made best use of an asymmetrical site in North London. The house has been extended all the way to the boundary, which runs at an angle to the street. By extending and removing internal walls, the ground floor is now a stunning light-filled and open plan home for the family to enjoy. Click here to see the project in full.

A house with two faces

Woonhuis Eben Emael, Artesk van Royen Architecten Artesk van Royen Architecten
Artesk van Royen Architecten

Artesk van Royen Architecten
Artesk van Royen Architecten
Artesk van Royen Architecten

Now to the Netherlands, where this simple and unassuming home has been extended at the rear in a way that is very different to the street-facing façade. The simple contrast of the brickwork at the front is a bold contrast to the timber-clad rear. To see the project up close, click here.

Creating a good first impression: Hallway colours

Stadthaus Englischviertelstrasse, Bob Gysin + Partner BGP Bob Gysin + Partner BGP Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Bob Gysin + Partner BGP

Bob Gysin + Partner BGP
Bob Gysin + Partner BGP
Bob Gysin + Partner BGP

Last but not least was our ideabook on various hallway colour ideas. First impressions count, so make your's a good one by choosing an entrance colour that is stylish and indicative of your personality. From deep moody blue to sensory-arousing red, there is a colour for everyone. To see them all again, click here.

10 luxurious bath panels

