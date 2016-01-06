Wooden staircases that WOW!

Wood is a fantastic material to include in your home, not least because it adds unique style and warmth, but how you introduce it can be crucial. While many people will look to have wooden floors or even furniture pieces, we think there is an architectural item that always looks stunning when completed in wood. We are talking about your stairs!
Wooden stairs can help tie natural materials seamlessly into your design scheme, make a lovely stylish statement and thanks to the plethora of styles that are available to choose from, you will definitely be able to to opt for something that will not only fit with your current decor, but also future proof your home against. After all, wood is a timeless classic!
Aren't these floating wooden stairs just breathtaking? Leading on from a lovely matching walkway, they seem to simply levitate in mid-air, helping to make the space not only feel far larger and more open, but also exceptionally modern and cutting edge.
Struktura were absolutely inspired to use a design such as this and it's incredible to see what a huge impact that something so necessary can have when given a little style and flair. We are always huge fans of cantilevered structures, but this might be one of our all time favourite examples!
For homes that are a little older or have a more defined rural style running throughout them, an ultra modern staircase might not be good solution, but wooden stairs are so adaptable that a traditional and simple style would fit right in!
Take a look at these lovely stairs, complete with matching wall panelling and decorative balustrades. From this small snapshot, we can already tell that this house is a stunning country property and thanks to a simple waxed or oiled finish, the wood here is really taking centre stage!
For studio apartments or small properties that have to decorate exceptionally cleverly, wooden stairs don't come much more practical and ingenious than removable ladder styles. You might think they are a little reminiscent of the bunk bed ladders of your youth, but when finished in a beautiful way, they can be a fabulous addition to your home.
We love the use of ladder steps in this picture, as this small apartment is putting a mezzanine level to great use as an extra bedroom, accessed only be a removable set of stairs, which can be hidden away!
For something a little more traditional, wooden stairs that are wall mounted to be parallel with the surface are ideal and can be tweaked to ensure that they fit in any style of home, or as seen here, office.
A straightforward and conventional set of wooden stairs does not have to be a boring or uniform addition to your home, so don't panic that this isn't an exciting idea, as the style of balustrades and bannisters that you choose will totally transform the overall appearance. We love these curved examples, which make the width of the staircase look far larger than it actually is and the brushed metal safety rail looks contemporary and stylish.
If your home necessitates the need for a staircase, you don't necessarily have to fall into the trap of installing something large and bulky, in fact, you can go as minimal as you dare, as long as you have architectural support that is!
Isn't this example gorgeous? The delicate stairs look to be almost floating and with the open side, the room they lead into has been kept spacious and airy. The straight lines help to accentuate the slim design and having been matched to the flooring, the wooden stairs simply disappear into the wider design scheme. Lovely!
What a fantastic contrast these wooden stairs are! Every tone and material in this space looks utterly perfect with its neighbours, from the grey granite floor to the crisp white walls, black metal staircase frame and warm wooden steps. The overall effect is that of a cohesive and contemporary home that has a definite focus on style, as well as practicality.
Although this would not be a child-freindly set of stairs, in an adults-only home, an installation such as this would look so good that it would border on being art, not just architecture!
Fancy trying something a little more extravagant? Well, why not! If you are creating your dream home, pull out all the stops and maybe consider a set of wooden stairs in a spiral formation! The ultimate in architectural statements, we can't help but adore these installations and always marvel at the complex design process that must have played a role in their creation. We're dizzy just thinking about it, never mind climbing the actual stairs!
