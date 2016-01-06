The Modern Garden of Eden Home

Not everyone considers themselves to have a green thumb or a passion for gardening, but that seems like such a waste of your outdoor space, especially when it can look absolutely phenomenal. Rather than showing you a fantastic house project this morning, we wanted to give you a little garden inspiration, as spring will be upon us before we know it and if we plan it correctly, our gardens could be erupting into glorious colour.
This lovely landscaping project shows just how wonderful your outdoor space could look, given a little time and some effective planning, so let's get amongst nature and surround ourselves with the great outdoors!
This amazing landscaping project, completed by Ijla, has been done with such a gentle grace that the outside space perfectly coordinates with the house and its dramatic extension perfectly, making every component look as though it has always been in situ and has simply and organically developed.
The grey patio is the perfect partner for the beautiful slate roof of the house leaving only the honey coloured external cladding to act as the differentiator between house and garden. What an astounding use of materials this is! We can't wait to see more!
This project was not only focused on the back garden, so the front of the house has also been treated to some beautiful landscaping and thoughtful additions. Yet again, we see the stunning grey slate that is fast becoming the backbone of this property, this time being broken up by a sharp white render and vibrant bursts of greenery.
The use of perfectly clipped trees, soft flowing shrubs and dramatic flowers works wonderfully against the stark modernity of the house façade and offers enough softness to really make this property feel welcoming, homely and above all else, stylish.
As with any other garden that has been carefully landscaped, it would be a shame to not include a beautiful area geared solely towards socialising. After all, we do get the occasional sunny day here in the UK and as soon as we do, we all naturally gravitate towards our outdoor spaces for barbecues and garden parties!
Putting the patio to good use, we love the use of weathered patio furniture and as the cladding on the house ages, it too will match the lived-in greying tones. Just a step away from enclosed living, this patio offers year round appeal and looks fabulous!
What's the use in commissioning a truly stunning and vibrant garden landscaping project if you aren't going to be able to enjoy it even when the weather is inclement? Naturally, the view of the garden from within the house needs to be gorgeous and we are delighted to see that this is very much the case with this amazing project!
Whether sat at the dining table enjoying a family meal, or curled up on the sofa, residents can take in the full beauty and serenity of the garden space all year round. Thanks to the extensive use of glass in the extension, the garden is being framed, like giant works of art and so it should be!
When a connection to nature is important, your outdoor space should be planned and developed carefully. It is clear that the residents of this home wanted to enjoy an easy connection to nature, both while inside the house and outside, hence the patio begins as soon as you step out of the doors!
Being able to quickly transition between indoor and outdoor spaces makes the divide feel far less solid and thanks to small flower beds breaking up the vast grey granite patio, the residents of this house are never more than a stretch away from being able to touch nature itself. What a treat!
The mark of a truly beautiful, functional and enviable landscaping project is whether or not it can be used and enjoyed in the evening, when the sun goes down, as well as on a wonderful warm summer's day and there is absolutely no doubt that this fabulous garden offers 24-hour gorgeousness! Thanks to stunning lighting and amazingly well thought out plants, this space almost looks better by moonlight. If a patio heater was installed, we can't imagine ever wanting to go back indoors!
