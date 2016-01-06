The Modern Garden of Eden Home

Not everyone considers themselves to have a green thumb or a passion for gardening, but that seems like such a waste of your outdoor space, especially when it can look absolutely phenomenal. Rather than showing you a fantastic house project this morning, we wanted to give you a little garden inspiration, as spring will be upon us before we know it and if we plan it correctly, our gardens could be erupting into glorious colour.

This lovely landscaping project shows just how wonderful your outdoor space could look, given a little time and some effective planning, so let's get amongst nature and surround ourselves with the great outdoors!