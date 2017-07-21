5 expert tips to help you pay off your mortgage faster

As standard, mortgages are calculated over a 25-year repayment term, but you can shorten the term to save a SERIOUS amount of interest! Naturally, your monthly repayments will be higher, but in the long-term, you'll save significant extra interest. Take a look at this example:

If you are liable for a £229,890 repayment over 25 years, it would cost £1,276 a month and the total interest amount of interest paid over the duration of the mortgage would be £153,000.

Shorten the mortgage to 23 years, and your repayments would go up to £1,337 a month, but the final interest amount would be £139,174. That's a hell of a saving!

Shorten the term even more, to just 20 years and monthly repayments become £1,453 but the interest goes down to £118,867.

Isn't that worth a few less takeaways and treats?