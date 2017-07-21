How to defrost your freezer the RIGHT way

At the top of the household chores list that you don't ever really want to tackle, is the dreaded freezer defrost! It's time consuming, messy and can be a little smelly too, which is probably why so many of us put it off for as long as possible—but if you want an efficient and smooth-running kitchen, you need to just get on with it!

Professional cleaners know that the sooner you tackle a freezer defrost, the easier it is, not to mention the fact that it will be less messy too, so come and take a look at tips from the pros and make space in your weekend schedule to tackle your own ice disaster!