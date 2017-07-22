Make your own English country garden in 5 simple steps

If the idea of a traditional English country garden really appeals to you, then you're in the right place! We thought it would be fun to take a look at some of the most beautiful country garden projects out there, to discover which motifs landscape architects all agree are non-negotiable! Leave the accessories and extra touches for now and come see which structural and natural elements you need to be focussing on, in the first instance, as we think you'll be pleasantly surprised by how simple a country garden look is to capture!
Whether you're going for edibles or floral beds, or a mix of the two, you need to be sure that you've planned adequate ground cover and that you're ready for however tall everything could get! Think about your colour palette too, as country gardens always have a lot of evergreen elements, to fill in seasonal gaps.
If you were thinking of creating swirly or circular lawn displays, think again! Country gardens always favour more stoic and traditional rectangular styles, mown to incorporate cricket pitch stripes! Shaped lawns are far more of a n urban garden trend, so steer clear!
Even the smallest of gardens needs to have effective access included, otherwise you'll simply be treading all over your lawn whenever you need to get anywhere! Simple yet elegant pathways, created with shingle, get the country garden look you want, without requiring a huge financial investment.
Having spent some time looking at incredible country gardens, we've noticed that the best amongst them all seems to have one amazing focal point that dictates the wider style. In a lot of cases, this looks to be a water feature and that's a tip that we'd be happy to take onboard with our own country garden design! Even a modern fountain would be perfection!
Finally, you'd need to be blind not to notice that country gardens always seem to feature dense hedge walls! You don't need a sprawling estate to mimic the look though, as even one single patch of hedging would give a teeny space the country aesthetic that you want!
For a little extra garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Urban garden decoration—easy ideas.