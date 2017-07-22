These 10 golden tips will help you sell your house

Selling a house is always an endeavour fraught with hassles and concerns, but if we told you that there are a handful of easy to manage tips that will allow you to get as much money as possible for your property, wouldn't that lighten the load just a little bit? Estate agents know that there are a handful of real selling points that potential buyers look out for when viewing a property and we're going to let you in on all of them, right now! From a carefully landscaped front garden through to a freshly completed spring clean, come and find out how you can add serious value to your home and sell it without a single worry!