The real pros and cons of buying an ex-council home

The lease will stipulate what your obligations to the landlord are, as well as your rights. For instance, it will include the landlord’s responsibilities to maintain the building, your payment schedule, what you may and may not do to the interiors of your flat, etc.

After you’ve been sent a copy of the lease for reading, scrutinise it with great care – even better, ask a solicitor for advice. But make sure you read it as well so that if anything seems unclear, you know what to ask and, if crucial, challenge. Once you’ve purchased the ex-council flat, you are bound by its legal terms.

And it’s always a good idea to keep a copy of your lease in case you need to refer back to it at some point.

