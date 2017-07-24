Your browser is out-of-date.

16 modern homes that'll make you want exposed brick walls

press profile homify
SS15, The Cotswold Company The Cotswold Company Country style living room
If you've been thinking that exposed brickwork is a motif that can only look good in rustic or rural homes, it's time to open your mind, as we are going to show you a stunning collection of 16 homes, each of which have used exposed bricks to incredible effect! From kitchens through to bedrooms and everywhere in between, talented interior designers are constantly looking for new and exciting locations to showcase beautiful bricks and we really believe that at least one of these images will convince you to start stripping some plaster! Let's see if we're right!

1. This wall adds so much warmth and contrast to the white metro tiles.

W10 Kitchen by British Standard British Standard by Plain English Rustic style kitchen
British Standard by Plain English

W10 Kitchen by British Standard

British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English

2. What a gorgeous colour! It blends so well with the grey cabinets.

The SW12 Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

The SW12 Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

3. Organic and understated, what could be better for a master bedroom?

Master Bedroom TG Studio
TG Studio

Master Bedroom

TG Studio
TG Studio
TG Studio

4. What a great way to draw attention to the newness of this extension!

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. Who says you can't shabby chic your walls? It looks INCREDIBLE!

Boston Light Grey Console Table and TV Unit The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

Boston Light Grey Console Table and TV Unit

The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

6. Need a little something to embellish your bricks? White paint is a real winner!

MN Residence, deDraft Ltd
deDraft Ltd

MN Residence

deDraft Ltd
deDraft Ltd
deDraft Ltd

7. Even a small section of exposed brickwork will totally change up the feel of a room!

The Great Lodge | Large Grey Painted Kitchen with Exposed Brickwork Humphrey Munson
Humphrey Munson

The Great Lodge | Large Grey Painted Kitchen with Exposed Brickwork

Humphrey Munson
Humphrey Munson
Humphrey Munson

8. We love this idea! A slice of brickwork, as a high-level border looks beautiful.

The Old School House | A Contemporary Family Kitchen in East London Humphrey Munson
Humphrey Munson

The Old School House | A Contemporary Family Kitchen in East London

Humphrey Munson
Humphrey Munson
Humphrey Munson

9. In a fairly minimal room, shabby white-painted bricks are an amazing textural addition.

Proyecto Ciutadella, Dröm Living
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

10. Pretty, industrial and so ordered, these white brick walls are so perfect for a home office.

AHMET ASLI İLHAN EVİ , DerganÇARPAR Mimarlık
DerganÇARPAR Mimarlık

DerganÇARPAR Mimarlık
DerganÇARPAR Mimarlık
DerganÇARPAR Mimarlık

11. WOW! Bricks en masse! We would definitely consider this for a new-build project!

CASA G Recupero di una villa , lorenzo guzzini
lorenzo guzzini

lorenzo guzzini
lorenzo guzzini
lorenzo guzzini

12. Yellow bricks work so well with wooden floors to create a warm ambience.

Shoreditch EC1: Warehouse Living, Increation
Increation

Shoreditch EC1: Warehouse Living

Increation
Increation
Increation

13. White and bare bricks will always look perfect together! The contrast is just stunning.

Girl and the cat, BLACKHAUS
BLACKHAUS

Girl and the cat

BLACKHAUS
BLACKHAUS
BLACKHAUS

14. A monochrome scheme is lovely enough, but add in white brick walls and the different textures really stand out!

Квартира-студия в стиле лофт в центре Москвы, Aiya Design
Aiya Design

Aiya Design
Aiya Design
Aiya Design

15. What a great way to make the way you mount your television to the wall more of a feature!

Jardim Paulista | Residenciais, SESSO & DALANEZI
SESSO &amp; DALANEZI

SESSO & DALANEZI
SESSO &amp; DALANEZI
SESSO & DALANEZI

16. We can't imagine a lovelier backdrop for a delightful dinner party than a hot red brick wall!

Reciclaje en Colegiales, Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura

Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura

For more wall inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Using natural stone on walls.

The beautiful Battersea townhouse with a lofty surprise
Have you been convinced to give bare brick walls a try?

