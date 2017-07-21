The elegant Bath home with truly stupendous decor

Our homify 360° discovery for today comes from Bath, where Latham Interiors took control of a house built all the way back in the 1880s – so, as you can probably, guess, a modern touch was required.

But apart from a brand-new look, what was implemented in this refurbishment? Well, the house (which formerly had a separate dining room, kitchen and ground-floor bathroom off the kitchen) was opened up, reducing the footprint to the bathroom to leave a contemporary water closet.

Let’s take a look at the finished results…