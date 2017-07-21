Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The elegant Bath home with truly stupendous decor

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
1880s refurbishment, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Classic style kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Our homify 360° discovery for today comes from Bath, where Latham Interiors took control of a house built all the way back in the 1880s – so, as you can probably, guess, a modern touch was required.

But apart from a brand-new look, what was implemented in this refurbishment? Well, the house (which formerly had a separate dining room, kitchen and ground-floor bathroom off the kitchen) was opened up, reducing the footprint to the bathroom to leave a contemporary water closet. 

Let’s take a look at the finished results…

Lots of (new) light

1880s refurbishment, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Classic style kitchen
Etons of Bath

1880s refurbishment

Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath

Adding roof lights and bi-fold doors improved the levels of natural light in the space, as well as provide a vista from the far end of the kitchen, through the dining space and out into the re-landscaped garden.

And we all know how important detailed touches are – just glance at that terrifically patterned wallpaper adorning the dining space!

Some cooking charm

1880s refurbishment, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Classic style kitchen
Etons of Bath

1880s refurbishment

Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath

The classic style of the open-plan dining area spills over into the kitchen, where adequate countertop space and a healthy dose of sunlight ensures more than ample charms when it comes to cooking time!

Interior designers, electricians and many more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.

A beauty of a bathroom

1880s refurbishment, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Modern bathroom
Etons of Bath

1880s refurbishment

Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath

The importance of patterns and colours are carried through to the more private areas of the house, as we can see in this bathroom. A stone-grey palette gives the warm and earthy tones of the kitchen (and dining area) a rest, as both wall- and floor tiles bring about some eye-catching motif.

Bathroom number 2

1880s refurbishment, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Classic style bathroom
Etons of Bath

1880s refurbishment

Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath

To save on floor space, the second bathroom makes use of clever touches, such as the wall-mounted vanity that appears to be floating, as well as soft-hued colours against which the incoming natural lighting can bounce delightfully around.

And would you look at that elegantly curved tub? A striking design feature that definitely ensures this bathing space is a cut above the rest.

Shall we scope out a few more images?

1880s refurbishment, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Classic style bathroom
Etons of Bath

1880s refurbishment

Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath

1880s refurbishment, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Classic style kitchen
Etons of Bath

1880s refurbishment

Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath

1880s refurbishment, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Classic style dining room
Etons of Bath

1880s refurbishment

Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath

Up next on our viewing list: see why This thatched home has a surprisingly modern interior.

5 expert tips to help you pay off your mortgage faster
A dream design, or not your style at all – what are your thoughts?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks