The elegant Bath home with truly stupendous decor

Our homify 360° discovery for today comes from Bath, where Latham Interiors took control of a house built all the way back in the 1880s – so, as you can probably, guess, a modern touch was required.
But apart from a brand-new look, what was implemented in this refurbishment? Well, the house (which formerly had a separate dining room, kitchen and ground-floor bathroom off the kitchen) was opened up, reducing the footprint to the bathroom to leave a contemporary water closet.
Let’s take a look at the finished results…
Adding roof lights and bi-fold doors improved the levels of natural light in the space, as well as provide a vista from the far end of the kitchen, through the dining space and out into the re-landscaped garden.
And we all know how important detailed touches are – just glance at that terrifically patterned wallpaper adorning the dining space!
The classic style of the open-plan dining area spills over into the kitchen, where adequate countertop space and a healthy dose of sunlight ensures more than ample charms when it comes to cooking time!
The importance of patterns and colours are carried through to the more private areas of the house, as we can see in this bathroom. A stone-grey palette gives the warm and earthy tones of the kitchen (and dining area) a rest, as both wall- and floor tiles bring about some eye-catching motif.
To save on floor space, the second bathroom makes use of clever touches, such as the wall-mounted vanity that appears to be floating, as well as soft-hued colours against which the incoming natural lighting can bounce delightfully around.
And would you look at that elegantly curved tub? A striking design feature that definitely ensures this bathing space is a cut above the rest.
Shall we scope out a few more images?
