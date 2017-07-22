This ordinary 1930s semi hides a surprising new interior

Professional home-building firm Power 2 Build Ltd in London is at the head of today’s homify 360° gem, sharing one of its prime portfolio projects with us. This particular one deals with the full refurbishment, extension add-on and loft conversion implemented in Thornfield Avenue.
But, of course, like all our discoveries here on homify, this one doesn’t just have excellent wording to guide you, but also top-quality images…
As far as first impressions go, this structure definitely has nothing to fear, for we only have good things to highlight: the patterned brick that adds so much character to the exterior façade; the rich and earthy colour palette; the windows that add a slightly monochrome look to the design; that oh-so spacious driveway clad in brick…
But let’s continue to the inside!
The new extension that affords this house (and its residents) so much space is also home to an open-plan layout which houses the kitchen and dining room. Be honest, now – how often do you come across a home in London with so much legroom to spare? And let’s not overlook the fabulous natural lighting filtering indoors via the skylight (directly above the dining space) and floor-to-ceiling glass doors.
Speaking of which…
… those doors lead out onto a terrace that sports brand-new wooden decking, which spills over into a few steps that transform into a fresh-green garden space.
Fancy a spot of tea on the terrace? Or some gardening in that striking yard that presents ample potential in terms of not only space and style, but also functionality?
The bathroom is most certainly no wallflower, treating us to delightful brick-style pattern against the walls (do you think it was inspired by the exterior façade?), as well a sleek colour palette made up of snow whites and soft greys.
Let’s gather some more inspiration with a couple of additional images…
