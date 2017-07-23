Yes sir! A converted school house full of hidden delights

Bath-based interior design firm Latham Interiors is in charge of today’s homify 360° discovery, which is a very interesting double-height space that showcases the contemporary side of this expert team’s capabilities.
The project was implemented in a property in Walcot (an Old Victorian School House that was also the Bath Antiques market for a while in the 1960s). The location was selected to demonstrate how the professionals work with scale and proportion, and how the addition of colours, patterns, fabrics and a list of other equally delicious elements can result in some eye-catching style.
Limited legroom and lots of vertical space can be a very tricky combination, but quite clearly this challenge was overcome most sublimely in this situation. A creative use of mirrors has maximized the light and sense of space. High-rise windows ensure that lots of natural light gets to seep indoors and enhance the cheerful use of colours, as well as provide some fresh views of both trees and sky.
On to the kitchen, which also flaunts admirable inspiration when it comes to stunning style and small spaces (how wonderful is that little dining corner?).
Alterations made to the floor plate, which required listed consent, demonstrate how these experts can assist clients in improving their Victorian, Georgian or Regency homes even within strict planning guidelines.
Now this is excellent – allowing the main bedroom to look out onto the living area below while also providing lots of natural lighting and an open vibe without forsaking privacy.
And what a rich character that charming colour palette brings to the space, immediately warming up these interiors and allowing the decadent dose of oranges (from tangerine and apricot to honey and sandstone) to contrast with the sky blues flooding in through the windows.
Things take a rather ‘cool’ turn in the guest bedroom, where the colour palette treats us to not only fresh blues, but also eye-catching patterns adorning the décor and focal wall.
And have you, for one single second, felt restricted by the small amount of legroom, whether in here, the kitchen or any other part of the house? Neither have we!
