Yes sir! A converted school house full of hidden delights

Bath-based interior design firm Latham Interiors is in charge of today’s homify 360° discovery, which is a very interesting double-height space that showcases the contemporary side of this expert team’s capabilities.

The project was implemented in a property in Walcot (an Old Victorian School House that was also the Bath Antiques market for a while in the 1960s). The location was selected to demonstrate how the professionals work with scale and proportion, and how the addition of colours, patterns, fabrics and a list of other equally delicious elements can result in some eye-catching style.