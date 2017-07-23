Your browser is out-of-date.

Yes sir! A converted school house full of hidden delights

Bath Interior Design Project and Showpiece , Etons of Bath
Bath-based interior design firm Latham Interiors is in charge of today’s homify 360° discovery, which is a very interesting double-height space that showcases the contemporary side of this expert team’s capabilities. 

The project was implemented in a property in Walcot (an Old Victorian School House that was also the Bath Antiques market for a while in the 1960s). The location was selected to demonstrate how the professionals work with scale and proportion, and how the addition of colours, patterns, fabrics and a list of other equally delicious elements can result in some eye-catching style.

Bath Interior Design Project and Showpiece , Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Modern living room Multicolored
Limited legroom and lots of vertical space can be a very tricky combination, but quite clearly this challenge was overcome most sublimely in this situation. A creative use of mirrors has maximized the light and sense of space. High-rise windows ensure that lots of natural light gets to seep indoors and enhance the cheerful use of colours, as well as provide some fresh views of both trees and sky.

More space, more touches

Bath Interior Design Project and Showpiece , Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Modern kitchen Marble Blue Bronze,Antique Mirror,Marble,Wood,Handmade
On to the kitchen, which also flaunts admirable inspiration when it comes to stunning style and small spaces (how wonderful is that little dining corner?). 

Alterations made to the floor plate, which required listed consent, demonstrate how these experts can assist clients in improving their Victorian, Georgian or Regency homes even within strict planning guidelines.

The bedroom with a view

Bath Interior Design Project and Showpiece , Etons of Bath
Now this is excellent – allowing the main bedroom to look out onto the living area below while also providing lots of natural lighting and an open vibe without forsaking privacy.

And what a rich character that charming colour palette brings to the space, immediately warming up these interiors and allowing the decadent dose of oranges (from tangerine and apricot to honey and sandstone) to contrast with the sky blues flooding in through the windows.

The guest bedroom

Guest Bedroom Etons of Bath Modern style bedroom Blue Elegant,Blue,Juliet Travers,Feathers
Things take a rather ‘cool’ turn in the guest bedroom, where the colour palette treats us to not only fresh blues, but also eye-catching patterns adorning the décor and focal wall. 

And have you, for one single second, felt restricted by the small amount of legroom, whether in here, the kitchen or any other part of the house? Neither have we!

Let’s have a look at some more examples of this utterly delightful design.

Bath Interior Design Project and Showpiece , Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Modern bathroom Marble Metallic/Silver
Bath Interior Design Project and Showpiece , Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Modern bathroom Marble Metallic/Silver
Bath Interior Design Project and Showpiece , Etons of Bath
Bath Interior Design Project and Showpiece , Etons of Bath
Bath Interior Design Project and Showpiece , Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Modern living room Multicolored
Now pay attention, as we’re going to show you 16 seriously smart ways to live big in a small space.

Simply fantastic, or not your cup of tea – how do you feel about this house’s interior style?

