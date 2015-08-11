Stylish accessories for your dining space

A dining room is often a place of celebration: whether revelling in good news, a surprise work announcement, or simply taking comfort in family or friends getting together and gathering for some succulent food. The dining room is a domestic space that represents cordiality, and comfortable socialisation. Other than a well-chosen table and chairs, what makes a dining room special?

Today on homify we are paying homage to the dining space, an area of the home that brings people together, and joins them with entertainment, good food, and conversation. A dining room’s style is more than simply tables and chairs, check out the examples below, and ensure your dining space is well-appointed and ready for a stylish and eye-catching experience.