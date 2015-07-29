Your browser is out-of-date.

Luxurious loft bathrooms

homify Modern bathroom
With diminishing and minute living spaces becoming the norm for residents across Britain, two ways to increase a home’s floorplan are by building downwards into the earth below, or converting unused roof space. Today on homify we are taking a peek at some ultra-stylish and sophisticated loft conversions that maximise their potential with additional bathroom space. An extra bathroom can add value and practicality to a home. Not only will your supplementary wash space service your home’s guests and visitors, but it will work as a tasteful addition to your other domestic spaces. From contemporary to heritage style, there is a bathroom to suit any architectural character and interior. 

Check out the images below, and start considering a loft bathroom for your dwelling today.

Individual and unique

Chiswick, Hounslow W4, London | House extension GOAStudio | London residential architecture Modern bathroom
The first loft bathroom on our list is a wonderful example by GOA Studio. This space brilliantly illustrates all that is possible with a converted loft space. The room is individual, unique and full of personality. A freestanding tub is the central focal point, while the timber vanity adds a sense of earthiness and is replete with twin basins that match the shape and form of the bath. White walls are the predominant colour scheme, but are interposed by a dark tiled feature wall, which adds interest and additional style into the space.

Majestic marble

Bathroom 2 homify Modern bathroom
The ultimate in bathroom luxury is definitely a space incorporating abundant marble. This compact yet gorgeous wash area is adorned with marble floor, and wall tiles, as well as the large twin sink basin. Luxurious and refined, the room is enhanced by a large wall mirror that helps to increase the sense of spaciousness.

Sumptuous and striking

homify Modern bathroom
For a truly sumptuous and relaxing experience, nothing beats laying in a hot bath and washing away the rigours of a busy and hectic day. And this is the bathroom to do it! Replete with a huge wall mirror that gives the impression of a much larger space, the room is tiled in a subway style, ad has plenty of contrasting black elements to work against the neutral colour palette. Mood lighting sets the scene for a romantic and serene space, adding an element of restfulness and recreation.

Perfectly practical

Bathroom Collective Works Modern bathroom
Within this loft there lies a surprisingly practical and stylish wash space. Replete with everything one might need, this bathroom contains a full size walk in shower, as well as plenty of storage and cupboard space. The mirrored cupboard above the basin is perfectly placed to provide a reflective surface that increases the room’s spaciousness. Choose small neutral tiles, white colour palette, and plenty of sleek reflective and glossy surfaces, for a space that oozes style and sophistication.

Neutral and spacious

A Country Home Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd Modern bathroom
A neutral colour scheme is a great way to ensure you bathroom and wash space remains timeless and age-defiant. This is a brilliant example of a loft bathroom that is spacious enough to include a walk in shower, full sized tub, toilet and large vanity. The neutral elements of this bathroom are enhanced by the square and cube form of the fixtures. The toilet is square in shape, and this coordinated with the vanity, and bath, creating interest and a cohesive design.

Contemporary classic

homify Modern bathroom
Finally we take a look at this gorgeous space located within a medium sized loft. This bathroom is tiled from floor to ceiling, and this adds an element of luxury and lavishness. The colour scheme is again neutral, and punctuated by timber elements seen on the basin vanity, and the heated towel rack. To emulate this brilliant design, choose a huge walk in shower to frame the space, and add white ceiling, with matching white fixtures. Accessories are a dark timber hue, and this adds interest and variance within the space.

Have you considered a loft conversion for your dwelling? Let us know your thoughts below!

