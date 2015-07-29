Luxurious loft bathrooms

With diminishing and minute living spaces becoming the norm for residents across Britain, two ways to increase a home’s floorplan are by building downwards into the earth below, or converting unused roof space. Today on homify we are taking a peek at some ultra-stylish and sophisticated loft conversions that maximise their potential with additional bathroom space. An extra bathroom can add value and practicality to a home. Not only will your supplementary wash space service your home’s guests and visitors, but it will work as a tasteful addition to your other domestic spaces. From contemporary to heritage style, there is a bathroom to suit any architectural character and interior.

Check out the images below, and start considering a loft bathroom for your dwelling today.