How to incorporate colour into your garden

Colour choices influence and affect the viewer subconsciously and consciously. This is extremely true in our domestic spaces, where we spend a great deal of our time working, relaxing, as well as socialising with friends and family. When we think of decorating with different hues, shades, and tones, we often simply 'pick' what we like, or are drawn to. Colour is a great way to evoke and impart your personality on a space. By choosing different colour schemes and palettes, we are able to create unique designs and domestic spaces that are original, and suit our identity and tastes. One area that is often overlooked is the garden. Colour plays a huge part in garden design, and can transform a drab or dull space, into something bright and enjoyable. But knowing where to start can prove a huge issue for many, so today on homify, we are taking a look at eight stylish spaces that inject a burst of colour to create a stylish and lively space.
Check out the examples below, and ensure your outdoor space is vivacious, bold, and liveable.
What better way to create a stylish and colourful space, than to inject it with a bunch of bright and lively flowers. This space just oozes life and vivacity, filled with overgrown plants and foliage, the courtyard is an ideal place to eat, socialise, or host a small get-together. If you are considering plants and flowers for your patio space, try to ensure they are a distance from the dining area as they will attract bees and wasps during the summer. Pick colours you inherently enjoy, to ensure your space has the desired ambience and atmosphere.
If you have a piece of furniture that is just dying for a renovation or refurbish, consider painting it in a bright and lively colour. This example is a wonderful demonstration of how a traditional bench seat can be given a new lease on life with a fresh lick of paint. The designers have chosen a bright yellow hue that wonderfully contrasts against the brown fence, and can be coordinated with many other bright accessories.
If you are unable to make any drastic changes to your outdoor space, there are still plenty of ways to inject colour and vivacity. Think about bright tableware that will inject your space with a sense of liveliness and cheer. In this example we see a set of cups and a red teapot, these items add an inherent playfulness to the space, as well as being removable and changeable with tastes and seasons.
Sometimes one of the simplest solutions is the best solutions. A throw rug can often be all that you need to inject a little life into your space. Not only for the stylish adornment of chairs and grass, throw rugs also provide welcome warmth during the cooler months, and are a great way to enjoy your outdoor space when it is cold.
Choosing planters can be a great way to ensure you regularly plant within your garden space. Bulbs and other flowers are seasonal, and can ensure a changing aesthetic for your outdoor space. Along with the bright flowers seen in this image, the stone construction of the building is itself a colourful addition to this property.
If you have the luxury of going out to buy a planter or two, consider a bright and bold colour to inject some life into your outdoor space. In this example, the planter is a lively orange hue that works wonderfully to give the garden spirit and excitement. Head down to your local nursery, or contact a garden designer to get some helpful hints, and suggestions for decorating your space.
Here we are presented with a truly stylish outdoor space. The colour scheme is dark and earthy, with grey, black, and stone hues the dominant tones. In order to give this area a little extra zest and sparkle, the designers have chosen seating in a bright orange hue. This seating contrasts wonderfully with the black table, and exudes class, as well as verve.
If you aren't one of those fortunate garden or courtyard owners, but you still want to create some colourful life within your domestic spaces, consider live plants with bright blooms or foliage. There are numerous options when it comes to indoor plants, as well as plenty of pot and container choices.
If you would like some more inspiration, check out the following ideabook: