How to incorporate colour into your garden

Colour choices influence and affect the viewer subconsciously and consciously. This is extremely true in our domestic spaces, where we spend a great deal of our time working, relaxing, as well as socialising with friends and family. When we think of decorating with different hues, shades, and tones, we often simply 'pick' what we like, or are drawn to. Colour is a great way to evoke and impart your personality on a space. By choosing different colour schemes and palettes, we are able to create unique designs and domestic spaces that are original, and suit our identity and tastes. One area that is often overlooked is the garden. Colour plays a huge part in garden design, and can transform a drab or dull space, into something bright and enjoyable. But knowing where to start can prove a huge issue for many, so today on homify, we are taking a look at eight stylish spaces that inject a burst of colour to create a stylish and lively space.

Check out the examples below, and ensure your outdoor space is vivacious, bold, and liveable.