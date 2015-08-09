6 stylish courtyard gardens

A quintessentially British garden, the courtyard has been around for as long as history has been recorded. Not belonging to one specific period in time, these enclosed outdoor spaces offer countless design options and stylistic possibilities. The first recorded evidence of courtyards are dated to around 3000 BC, during the beginning of domestic construction. They were areas for cooking and socialising, often additionally utilised as places for children to play, and individuals to sleep. As history progresses, we see courtyards widely embraced by the Roman Empire, and throughout Asia and the Middle East. Fast forwarding through time to the present day, and the courtyard garden is a stylish symbol of British design. Originally used to display wealth and affluence, nowadays this walled garden is enjoyed by many different facets of society. Popular in community areas, and public buildings, courtyards offer a private and relaxing area for one to unwind and rejuvenate.
Take a tour with us, and peek into some elegant and serene courtyard gardens below.
A truly stunning courtyard, this space is a perfect marriage between soft foliage, and contemporary architecture. As this courtyard garden is between two extremely high walls, it was important for the architects at Groves Nartcheva to keep the space feeling open, and avoid a cloistered claustrophobic ambience. Contrasting the sleek modern building against plenty of potted plants allowed the space to feel welcoming, and enjoyable. Furthermore, timber was used for the seating and decking to ensure a warmth, and coordinate with the organic nature of the plant life.
A practical space needn’t be a boring space. Take a look at this example, it is wonderfully complete with an industrial bench style dining space, which is contrasted against stylish topiary. The juxtaposition between these two elements ensures the courtyard is not only interesting, but brimming with interesting, and timeless features. Choose this style of courtyard if you are hoping for a smart yet casual aesthetic, with plenty of space to entertain and enjoy the outdoors.
Looking like it should be on the cover of an opulent gardening magazine, this stunning space utilises many different features to create an envy worthy area to relax and rejuvenate within. The water feature is the stand out item within this courtyard garden, while the tall silver birch trees frame the area and draw attention toward the sculpture at the end of the space
The perfect small courtyard garden, this space is replete with a painted iron table and chairs, overgrown garden beds, and plenty of space to dine, take in some fresh air, or spend time with family and friends. This space is particularly successful due to the dense greenery and foliage in the surrounding beds. This lush garden enhances the space and softens the stone tiles and furniture. To replicate this courtyard in your own space, choose stylish pieces of iron furniture, plenty of potted plants and an array of thick lush plants for your garden beds.
If you have a view, you undoubtedly want to make the most of it, and this space wonderfully achieves that. Maximising the gorgeous scenery and landscape, the dining area faces out toward the view, ensuring each diner gets a chance to take in the picturesque image before them. If you are lucky enough to possess such a striking space, consider large floor tiles, exposed brickwork, ad a wrought iron table and matching chairs to evoke style and luxury.
More of a balcony than a courtyard, we thought this compact area deserved inclusion into our list, as it is a stylishly effortless way to decorate and adorn a smaller space. Replete with two chairs and a simple table, this roof terrace increases the value of the home, while incorporating a place to enjoy the sunshine. At only 6 sqm, this area is able to offer a great location to watch the world go by, while at the same time perhaps reading a book, or socialising with friends.