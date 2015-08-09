6 stylish courtyard gardens

A quintessentially British garden, the courtyard has been around for as long as history has been recorded. Not belonging to one specific period in time, these enclosed outdoor spaces offer countless design options and stylistic possibilities. The first recorded evidence of courtyards are dated to around 3000 BC, during the beginning of domestic construction. They were areas for cooking and socialising, often additionally utilised as places for children to play, and individuals to sleep. As history progresses, we see courtyards widely embraced by the Roman Empire, and throughout Asia and the Middle East. Fast forwarding through time to the present day, and the courtyard garden is a stylish symbol of British design. Originally used to display wealth and affluence, nowadays this walled garden is enjoyed by many different facets of society. Popular in community areas, and public buildings, courtyards offer a private and relaxing area for one to unwind and rejuvenate.

Take a tour with us, and peek into some elegant and serene courtyard gardens below.