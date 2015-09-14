Creating a country ambience in your home

Country style and provincial interior design has over the years cemented itself as a quintessentially British approach. This characterful and charismatic style is pervasive in its ability to elicit a sense of homeliness and comfort. With elements originating from the French provincial aesthetic seen many centuries prior, British country style features sturdy timber furniture, whitewash finishes, and a sense of comfort and liveability. From panelled walls to neutral and homely colour schemes, there are many different ways to produce this ambience within your domestic space.
Today on homify we are taking a look at how to create this popular and wide-ranging style into your home. If you would like some tips, tricks, and a few stylish examples, peek at the images below, and get inspired for your next home makeover.
Wainscoting and panelling is a hit when it comes to country style dwellings. Choose neutral colours, and ensure you accessorise with trendy yet classic accessories. This example is a great illustration of how to add panelling to your domestic space and ensure it looks fabulously fresh, without feeling dowdy or dull. Light grey is the key to the modernity in this space, and it is matched with crisp white walls that add spaciousness and life to the room. Paired with a modern freestanding clock and pot of lavender, the area is timeless and endearing.
This unbelievably stylish kitchen and dining room is a fabulous example of how to create a country ambience within your home. The space oozes sophistication and class, while not forgetting its casual country style roots. The checkerboard floor is timeless, and the joinery is constructed in a detailed classic design. Adding to the overall country vibe, the dining room-cum-conservatory boasts bench style seating and plenty of storage space for linen and accessories.
Here we see an entrance space that is filled with country elegance and style. The console table is a classic provincial design, and acts as the perfect place to sit wicker baskets filled with fresh wild blooms. Furthermore the colour scheme is white, but softened by the timber tones upon the staircase, and the stone tiles.
Lavish and rustic definitely do not seem like two terms that would fit together, but surprisingly, they are a beautiful pairing. This bathroom is a great example of that fact. The statement tub glistens and contrasts perfectly against the rustic exposed brick wall, while the cut-glass chandelier shines light down onto the polished timber floorboards, and is softened by the dark colour scheme upon the walls.
Lofts are a great place to add a space an extra living area, or simply a guest room. In this example we see a stylishly modern country set up that makes the most of the space by incorporating a white colour scheme, and furnishing with light neutral hues. The upholstered bed is a grey shade, and is matched beautifully with light blue throw cushions and a rug. The side tables are typical country style, adding a liveability and comfort to the area.
To complete your country style home, and inject the finishing touches, you need a sideboard. This example from The Cotswold Company is a brilliantly rustic piece of furniture that works fabulously against the exposed brick, and slate tiles. Choose an item such as this to evoke a sense of provincial perfection, while ensuring you have plenty of storage and display space.
