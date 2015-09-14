Creating a country ambience in your home

Country style and provincial interior design has over the years cemented itself as a quintessentially British approach. This characterful and charismatic style is pervasive in its ability to elicit a sense of homeliness and comfort. With elements originating from the French provincial aesthetic seen many centuries prior, British country style features sturdy timber furniture, whitewash finishes, and a sense of comfort and liveability. From panelled walls to neutral and homely colour schemes, there are many different ways to produce this ambience within your domestic space.

Today on homify we are taking a look at how to create this popular and wide-ranging style into your home. If you would like some tips, tricks, and a few stylish examples, peek at the images below, and get inspired for your next home makeover.