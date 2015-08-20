6 stylishly radical renovations

These days we are seeing an abundance of fresh and inventive architectural design. Properties that enlighten individuals, break boundaries, and create new and unique domestic spaces. Today on homify we are taking a look at some stylishly radical renovations, which have caught our eye and captivated our senses.
From transformed granaries to updated terrace homes, take a peek below, and glimpse some of the most successful and captivating domestic refurbishments.
First on our list we see a wonderful renovation and complete refurbishment of a two storey, end of terrace Victorian home in Twickenham. This home has undergone a radical transformation from traditional and impractical dwelling, to a contemporary 21st century residence that utilises natural light and employs sustainable materials to modernise the eco-friendliness of the home. As well as the home’s floorplan being reconfigured and refurbished, the exterior addition that we see here adds a new family living space, replete with kitchen, dining, and lounge areas. The rear elevation is also lowered to facilitate access to the courtyard, and brings the outside ‘in’ with large glass sliding doors.
This stunning granary was in need of some tender love and care. Thankfully, the owners commissioned professionals to transform this heritage building in a sophisticated 4-bedroom residence. Fit for a stylish 21st century family, this former granary barn has been lovingly appointed inside out, and thanks to Flow Interiors, the inside of this spectacular dwelling is trendy and chic.
1930s architecture can be extremely varied, from large manor homes, to cramped, low ceiling dwellings, with difficult floorplans, and a lack of open plan living space. This striking redevelopment has taken a large detached property, and completely refurbished this fabulous dwelling. The new front, side, loft, and rear additions add kitchen and family space, as well as a cohesive new floorplan that works to connect the living zones with ease. The new garden brings a sense of enjoyment to the entire construction, and the master suite, with vaulted ceiling is afforded a stunning view from the top floor on the home.
This semi-detached home has been wonderfully, and inexpensively updated with a cube-like addition that brings a sense of modernity to the traditional ‘90s home. Replete with a new master bedroom and ensuite, the extra space provides a radical home transformation without losing the off-street car parking. Replacing a leaky lean-to extension, this brilliant new space offers the home a fresh lease on life and adds contemporary flair to a simple and humble architectural style.
The new and modern home construction has been designed by The Manser Practice, and encompasses all the bells and whistles that a contemporary home might require. Boasting abundant glass and double height glass walls, the Isle of Wight home makes the most of its views over a scenic shoreline and natural river inlet. Although uber-contemporary, the home had to conform to strict environmental conditions as it is located on a site that was once zoned for industrial use, and incorporates the Environment Agency Flood Plain. The resulting construction is one that looks radically and wonderfully juxtaposed against the landscape, while acting sympathetically to the surrounding flora and fauna.
This stunning Victorian house has undergone total transformation to become a stylishly radical home. It encompasses all the originality of the existing building, while adding a new and ultra-contemporary side extension. The new extension opens up the property and allows a sense of connectivity and cohesion between the lavish and expansive gardens and the interior domestic spaces. The extension also brings floor to ceiling glass, angular finishes, and dark charcoal tones that contrast against the stone construction of the original home, while imparting a sense of timelessness and chic aesthetic nous.
Would you like to see another great property? Check out our ideabook: How to add value to your home.