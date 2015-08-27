7 seaside home decorating ideas

Coastal and seaside interiors are relaxed, serene, and playful all at once. They evoke feelings of tranquility, of casual summer days and nights spent enjoying fresh air, as well as a cheerful countryside ambience. This simple and effortless aesthetic is about feeling restful, and exuding the easy-going slow pace of life, in contrast to the hectic chaotic city tedium. If all of these things appeal to you, then you may want to consider a coastal interior.

Neutral hues abound in coastal propeties, with emphasis on whites, creams, earthy tones, and the obligatory sea blue. Choose furniture that is rustic, or modern, but always liveable and comfortable. Seaside style avoids high-design or opulence for the sake of appearance, this style is about living naturally and pleasantly.

For a stylishly relaxed home, check out the following examples below, and inject a little modern coastal charm and charisma into your abode.