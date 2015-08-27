7 seaside home decorating ideas

Coastal and seaside interiors are relaxed, serene, and playful all at once. They evoke feelings of tranquility, of casual summer days and nights spent enjoying fresh air, as well as a cheerful countryside ambience. This simple and effortless aesthetic is about feeling restful, and exuding the easy-going slow pace of life, in contrast to the hectic chaotic city tedium. If all of these things appeal to you, then you may want to consider a coastal interior.
Neutral hues abound in coastal propeties, with emphasis on whites, creams, earthy tones, and the obligatory sea blue. Choose furniture that is rustic, or modern, but always liveable and comfortable. Seaside style avoids high-design or opulence for the sake of appearance, this style is about living naturally and pleasantly.
For a stylishly relaxed home, check out the following examples below, and inject a little modern coastal charm and charisma into your abode.
The first room we are looking at today is a delightfully charming yet modern home from WN Interiors, is located in Swanage, Dorset. This shore side property features a modern interior, and is the ideal seaside home for those looking to decorate with a contemporary yet timeless aesthetic. White walls are paired with wallpaper features, and light timber flooring brings a light and bright atmophsere to the room.
Set next to the seaside lies this delightful property with an even more delightful interior. This dining space exudes character and charm, and is a vivacious space for a lively dinner party. To emulate this beautiful design think bright blue pendant light fittings in a retro style, crisp white furniture, and light timber clad walls. In addition, indoor plants add a connection to nature, and patterned throw cushions bring a sense of playfulness.
This living space is a perfect balance of homely elements and clean contemporary finishes. With light timber floors and a matching coffee table, the space oozes comfort and a sense of seaside charm. A white colour scheme brings light into the space, and adds a roomy atmosphere.
Often seaside or nautical design focuses on country themes, rustic tones, and a earthy ambience. But what if you are looking for something a little more modern? This bathroom space perfectly exudes the best of both worlds. With contemporary joinery, plenty of reflective surfaces, and clean neutral tones. As well as the contemporary elements, accessories have been employed to soften the space. Wicker and other natural materials adorn the space, and bring a sense of homeliness to the space.
This bathroom is full of romance and charisma. Its subtle decor exudes a sense of warmth and homeliness, while the freestanding tub takes centre stage. Replete with all the necesaary fixtures for comfortable living, this wash space looks delightfuly modern, with a sense of heritage and history.
This space has been lovingly decorated to match its seaside location. Set next to a marina, the home is a Bauhaus style residence, and employs modern touches to the interior to create an enjoyable dwelling. If you are wanting a room that evokes everything wonderful about the coast or sea, choose light blue tones matched with white hues, for a fresh and timeless interprestation of a coastal retrear.
For that effortless seaside or coastal aesthetic, choose items with an inherent Scandinavian style. Scandinavian style exudes simplicity, practicality and light bright colour schemes. Here in this example, the kitchen is stylishly contemporary, without feeling cold. The light timber tones evoke a sense of warmth within the cooking space, and would work brilliantly in a contemporary, or renovated seaside home.
