6 contemporary countryside homes

The countryside is a wonderfully idyllic and picturesque location. Filled with history and fine architecture, the bucolic brilliance of open pastures and rolling hills is a sight to behold. Traditionally we embrace the heritage and charm of character properties, but lately a stark departure from tradition, and a move towards eco-friendly modern homes has been seen throughout the country. These contemporary dwellings draw their inspiration from the landscape and surrounding environment, but offer a blatant architectural divergence from the homes of yesteryear.
Today on homify we have compiled a collection of modern homes that fit wonderfully into the surrounding landscape, offering a modern and sophisticated way of life. Check out the examples below, and get some inspiration for your next home makeover.
This gorgeous dwelling is a fabulous example of a traditional home that has undergone a transformation into a contemporary 21st century home. Utilising quality finishes and fixtures Designscape Architects have astutely combined the heritage and history of the existing home, with the new rear extension. Ensuring the glorious countryside views are accessible from the interior, the newly refurbished property includes a glazed addition that maintains privacy while maximising natural light. Modernising a heritage country property is a great way to ensure the home has good connections to the garden, and maximises its attention-grabbing features and elements.
Generally lake houses are traditional and based around the existing vernacular within the area. This lake house is different. Replete with a minimal interior, and a compact floorplan, this dwelling has been built to replace the original cabin. The design of this lake house is in-keeping with the surrounding landscape, while acting in a contemporary and intriguing way. The overall appearance is modern, with folding larch cladding affixed to the window shutters that provide security and privacy. Replete with a minimal kitchen, toilet, living, bedroom, and shower facilities, this space has everything necessary for an all year round retreat.
When building or renovating in the country, it can often be a good idea to contrast the original architectural style with a contemporary and eye-catching design. This abode in Monmouthshire is testament to that fact. This remodelled stone farmhouse has included a new steel framed outbuilding that contrasts the existing dwelling, and adds an intriguing modernity to the entire property. This odd pairing works wonderfully to instil a sense of mystery and intrigue into the residence, while providing ample space for garaging and a workspace.
Barn conversions are particularly popular throughout the British countryside, so it is no surprise that the owner of this pocket of land near the Seine Estuary chose to combine history with contemporary 21st century living. Constructed to appear like a traditional barn, this home is a striking contrast to the lush greenery it surrounds. Charismatic in its design, this home is alluring and full of character. For a new dwelling in the countryside, why not look to the past for inspiration and encouragement?
This dwelling is a stunning example of how a modern home can contrast and yet complement its surrounding landscape. Located within Henley on Thames, this new-build in Oxfordshire is unique, characterful, and utterly stylish. As the construction is located in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty the design needed to be sympathetic to the environment, and embrace the idyllic surrounds. The result is an energy efficient home that not only looks fabulously contemporary, but is juxtaposed against the picturesque countryside scenery, offering the occupants a gorgeously timeless residence.
Forget everything you know about a mobile home, and check out this stunning design from Boutique Modern. Replete with a contemporary style, and all the necessary modern conveniences, this home is a terrific example of how to incorporate a new build into the heritage filled countryside. Utilising a combination of steel frames and plentiful timber, this dwelling looks more like a stylish getaway, than a transportable residence. If you want to construct a home outside of the city, and on your own patch of paradise, check out a transportable home that will give you fashion as well as freedom.