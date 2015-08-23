Must-have storage essentials for your home

If you ask a range of individuals what the biggest issue is within their domestic space, the universal answer is almost always a lack of storage. Humans naturally hoard and accumulate goods over time. And even if you spring clean every season, your home undoubtedly tends to acquire a few too many bits and pieces, and just not quite enough storage space. Now, even if you aren't naturally a hoarder, you will find your home requires certain essential storage. Areas such as under the stairs or within a loft or basement, often provide much needed room for all that home miscellany, but at times your needs may necessitate more.
Today on homify we are taking a look at some must-have storage essentials for your house. Furniture as well as more permanent options for keeping your goods organised and under control. If you would like some home storage inspiration, check out the following examples, and clean out your clutter with confidence.
A dining room console is often an overlooked piece of furniture. Not only does a console or cabinet provide an area to place those all important vases, flowers, and other decor items, it can help with much needed storage space. Keep your tablecloths, tableware, and dinner party necessities safely within this cupboard, and you will find you have an organised and convenient dining room.
Utilising the space underneath your staircase is a tricky task. More often than not, we tend to throw everything in an organised mess into the space, hoping that it will retain some semblance of serviceability and practicality. Unfortunately, these spaces tend to become magnets for junk and chaos. If you are wanting to implement a new system, consider some built-in cupboards such as this example from Chasewood Furniture. Perfectly useful, these will ensure your items stay neat and tidy.
Bathroom storage is often a problem within households. Spaces are limited, and because of this, it can be hard to locate enough room for linen, medicines, cosmetics, and other necessary accessories. Here in this example we see a space that hides the cupboards behind a wall of mirror, providing plenty of storage space, while also looking fabulous and creating a spaciousness within the room.
Probably not completely essential, but definitely something that most people would love and benefit from: a stylishly large shoe cupboard. Shoe cupboards come in many different shapes and sizes and are a great way to organise your footwear. This example is large and luxurious, and has enough room for the avid shoe enthusiast. Think Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and The City and get yourself a shoe organisation system to be proud of.
Corner cupboards are one the most awkward spaces in the kitchen. Often they contribute little, and are a haven for mismatched Tupperware and unused pots and pans. Rid your kitchen of these annoying spaces, and install some pull-out shelving like the one shown in this example. You will create an area that is clean and easy to de-clutter.
Finally on our list we have a practical and ultra-accessible bathroom cabinet that works wonderfully to hide linen, and any other bathroom accoutrements. Often in loft spaces, or poky compact bathrooms, there are numerous corners and spaces that are neglected because of their perceived inconvenient location. Consider installing joinery that is built-in to the space. Not only will the awkward corner or area be eliminated, you will be left with a useable space that functions wonderfully by holding all of your necessary accessories.
