Not simply an attractive piece of dining room furniture, these days the contemporary sideboard has countless uses. Let's face it, we all have that set of mismatched table linen which, although useful, is definitely not the height of design sophistication. So where does one store those pesky bits-and-bobs? Why, a stylish sideboard, of course! The sideboard functions as a place for all of those beautiful home accessories you wish to show off and cleverly hides those that you don't. It's a place for family photos, bespoke ceramics, souvenirs and can truly tie a room together. Not only does a contemporary sideboard add valuable display space, it also offers valuable storage space. Sure that 75-piece cutlery set your family bought you is gorgeous but where does one keep such a huge array of dining utensils when not in use? Often our kitchens are packed to the brim with household items and the sideboard provides a stylish space for those miscellaneous goods that have no other home.

Today on homify we are taking a look at some stylish contemporary sideboards that provide a gorgeous addition to their domestic dining space. From large and lavish options to small, multi-purpose pieces, there is something for every modern home. Check out the images below and consider a sideboard for your sophisticated space.