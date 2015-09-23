Not simply an attractive piece of dining room furniture, these days the contemporary sideboard has countless uses. Let's face it, we all have that set of mismatched table linen which, although useful, is definitely not the height of design sophistication. So where does one store those pesky bits-and-bobs? Why, a stylish sideboard, of course! The sideboard functions as a place for all of those beautiful home accessories you wish to show off and cleverly hides those that you don't. It's a place for family photos, bespoke ceramics, souvenirs and can truly tie a room together. Not only does a contemporary sideboard add valuable display space, it also offers valuable storage space. Sure that 75-piece cutlery set your family bought you is gorgeous but where does one keep such a huge array of dining utensils when not in use? Often our kitchens are packed to the brim with household items and the sideboard provides a stylish space for those miscellaneous goods that have no other home.
Today on homify we are taking a look at some stylish contemporary sideboards that provide a gorgeous addition to their domestic dining space. From large and lavish options to small, multi-purpose pieces, there is something for every modern home. Check out the images below and consider a sideboard for your sophisticated space.
This piece from My Italian Living is a sleek and stylish design. With a bold European influence, the item works brilliantly against the muted artwork, and actually functions as artwork in its own right. This long linear design often works best when given space. A large dining room, or living space can greatly benefit from a stylish console, injecting luxury and lavishness with ease. Pair with interesting or bespoke pieces of artwork, for a truly unique space.
The second contemporary sideboard we are taking a look at today is one with a distinct Asian influence. Designed with bold vivacity in mind, this sideboard presents plenty of space for linen and other accessories, while it has been delicately decorated with art, a lamp, picture frames, and other objet d'art. Paired with a white colour scheme the dark hue of the timber works wonderfully to create contrast, and looks like a statement within the neutral space. Wonderfully flexible, if you are considering a style of sideboard such as this, you will find it works well paired with contemporary furniture, and other modern or bespoke items.
The ideal contemporary bar for any modern home, this sideboard is replete with enough space for all of your bar-ware and stylish dining accoutrements. Give your dining space a boost, and inject a little party life with a practical and statement making sideboard. The different hued panels incorporated into this piece gives it a sense of difference and style, and would work wonderfully with a dark or light colour scheme.
If you don't have a large space, or are not wanting to provide any extra storage for your dining room, why not consider something like the item shown in this example. Fabricated from a sturdy timber, this multi-purpose item can be used as a console bench for decorative pieces, as well as additional seating if required. Use this rustic style of furniture with a neutral or white colour scheme, for a space that looks stunning as well as striking.
Finally we are taking a look at this stylish and reflective item that works perfectly with the surrounding stone work and grey colour scheme. The rose/copper hue of the console brings a warmth to the metallic nature of its construction, and looks effortlessly and seamlessly placed within the room.
Would you like to see more sideboards and console tables? Check out our other Ideabook: 8 country style sideboards and cabinets.