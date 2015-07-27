7 effective ways create a family-friendly home

A home is only as successful as the individuals who occupy it—without people, and the hustle and bustle of feet upon the floor, a home is simply a house. When we think about designing our interior spaces, we often want to include areas and living zones that accommodate various groups of people and activities. One popular question received by interior decorators and designers, is how to enhance their homes to accommodate both adults as well as children. Creating a child-friendly home might not seem too difficult, but ensuring it is tasteful and sophisticated can pose a challenging stylistic dilemma.

For some handy tips and tricks to create a family-friendly dwelling, check out the examples below, and make your house a comfortable and enjoyable home.