7 effective ways create a family-friendly home

A home is only as successful as the individuals who occupy it—without people, and the hustle and bustle of feet upon the floor, a home is simply a house. When we think about designing our interior spaces, we often want to include areas and living zones that accommodate various groups of people and activities. One popular question received by interior decorators and designers, is how to enhance their homes to accommodate both adults as well as children. Creating a child-friendly home might not seem too difficult, but ensuring it is tasteful and sophisticated can pose a challenging stylistic dilemma.
For some handy tips and tricks to create a family-friendly dwelling, check out the examples below, and make your house a comfortable and enjoyable home.
Open plan living is one of the best ways to create a family friendly space. Consider this example from Luke Cartledge Photography, the room is large, stylish, and extremely opulent. From an initial glance it looks as though it wouldn’t be suitable for busy family life, but in reality it is perfect. Every surface is able to be cleaned, and the kitchen area employs an informal dining space topped off with a huge soft seating area and coffee table. Adjacent the lounge room is within sight of the cooking area, leaving the entire area spaciously accessible, as well as refined and trendy.
A family space should be a fun space, and this outdoor gym and pool is a great example of the ultimate in children’s play spaces. This jungle gym has been designed to sit next to the pool, and offers the enjoyment of sliding from the equipment into the family pool. Ensure your pool is attended at all times, and consider a hard cover for when not in use.
Staircases can often become a hazard within the home for small children. Remove some of the danger by ensuring the stairs are covered with a soft and plush runner or carpet. Not only will the stairs have protection from heavy foot traffic, but they will look great, and should someone fall, offer a softer and less dangerous space.
As the summer months are here, the weather is heating up and we are spending more and more time outdoors. Ensure your children are provided with plenty of cool shade by installing electric blinds to the exterior of your property. Not only do awnings and blinds look fabulous, they can shield your home and reduce the cost of cooling your dwelling.
Engaging children in interior design can be a tricky task. In this home the designers have incorporated a series of colourful dining chairs that inject a mid-century aesthetic into the space, while providing a bright and lively space for the little one’s. Have fun at mealtimes allocating a different coloured chair to each person, and make dining an interesting and enjoyable experience.
Rear extensions can work wonderfully in creating a liveable and enjoyable home. Here we see a small sunroom, and garden house that has a great view across the outdoor garden space. Having a view of the entire garden is particularly important if your children and their friends wish to play outdoors. Simply sit back while you enjoy the indoors, able to keep a watchful eye through the window to the children.
One of the most important elements to entertaining outdoors with children is to have a comfortable and enjoyable space. This furniture is perfect for adults, as well as children. It is stylish and trendy, while offering soft corners, and cosy spaces. Seating is extremely important for an outdoor space, as it will define your living zone, and the type of space you want to create. A comfortable space will encourage children to play and interact with adults, while a dining space might segregate the older individuals from the younger ones.