Timeless checkerboard ideas

When we think of checkerboard, we often imagine baggy clown pants, bad fashion, and the popular game played by grandparents across the nation. Although checks may be a fashion victim's worst nightmare, within the interior design realm, checkerboard is a timeless and age-defiant style. Checkerboard prints first appear within interiors around the 15th century, but have been documented back as far as 1500 B.C. during the Bronze Age. As this pattern has existed for so long, it easily exudes a timeless and old-world aesthetic. But how do you incorporate this bold and vivacious pattern without your home looking like it was designed by the Queen of Hearts? The key is colour and quality. Choose quality floor tiles, rugs, and furniture, ensuring their a high degree of attention-to-detail. These smaller factors will prove the difference between a floor that looks tacky, and one that looks terrific.

If you would like some handy hints, as well as some stylishly elegant examples, check out the images below, and get excited about incorporating a little checkerboard elegance into your domestic space.