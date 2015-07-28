7 exposed brick interior ideas

The juxtaposition between a sleek and chic interior space, and a rustic exposed brick wall can transform a domestic area from simple and stylish, to terrifically vivacious and bold. Brick features have been a long-standing interior element that offer an ingenious way to add interest within a dwelling. Who doesn’t love the rustic nature of an exposed and raw wall, highlighting the authentic construction of a home, and inviting a sense of mystery and sophistication into the space? Rustic brick interiors evoke a sense of chic-industrialism, of warehouse and loft conversions, both eccentric and trendy at the same time. If you want to transform a space, then an exposed brick interior could be the solution.
If you would like some handy hints and tips on how to integrate brick elements into your home, check out the following examples below, and start planning your next DIY project today.
This bedroom just oozes style and sophistication. The exposed timber wall brings an element of casual and nonchalant elegance, while the opposite wall infuses a sense of luxury and refined living. To ensure your exposed brick feature wall is tastefully chic, consider juxtaposing it against a sleek white colour scheme, or smooth rendered walls.
This kitchen, dining and living space is a brilliant example of how exposed brick interiors can exude a modernity, and add personality to a space. Without this feature wall, the area would be clean, crisp, but lacking interest or intrigue. By adding raw brick finish, it imparts uniqueness and originality into the space.
Whitewashing has been an interior trend for many years, its timelessness and provincial ambience make it a popular style for country interiors and rustic homes. Here we see a space that has embraced the whitewashed brick wall, and paired it with pastel painted furniture, and country adornment and furniture. In addition, a tropical atmosphere is created with foliage, and this balances the rustic vibes with serenity and vivacity.
If you want an exposed brick wall within your home, but are interested in keeping your space clean, and fresh feeling, you may want to consider painting the bricks. This wall has been painted white to match the surrounding décor, and looks fabulously simple and minimal. Instead of acting as a feature of the space, the wall adds texture and interest without imposing on the dining space.
This exposed brick surround is a great example of how to bring a little country charm into your home without incorporating an entire feature wall of exposed bricks. If you already have such a feature in your home, consider giving the space a fresh coat of paint and having the bricks repointed.
This kitchen is another example of a stylish space that has incorporated a little brick feature to evoke a sense of character and charisma. Here the bricks have been covered by a wainscoted wall that leaves the top quarter of the brick feature visible. The colour scheme for the kitchen is clean and neutral, and this contrasts wonderfully against the darker brick elements, infusing the space with personality and charm.
If you don’t have a brick wall in your home to create your feature, consider a tiled faux brick wall. This example from Tile Mountain utilises a brick pattern and texture to exude the true ambience of an exposed brick wall. Add country style accessories and a hint of industrial charm, and you will have an interesting and distinctive space.