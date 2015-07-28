7 exposed brick interior ideas

The juxtaposition between a sleek and chic interior space, and a rustic exposed brick wall can transform a domestic area from simple and stylish, to terrifically vivacious and bold. Brick features have been a long-standing interior element that offer an ingenious way to add interest within a dwelling. Who doesn’t love the rustic nature of an exposed and raw wall, highlighting the authentic construction of a home, and inviting a sense of mystery and sophistication into the space? Rustic brick interiors evoke a sense of chic-industrialism, of warehouse and loft conversions, both eccentric and trendy at the same time. If you want to transform a space, then an exposed brick interior could be the solution.

If you would like some handy hints and tips on how to integrate brick elements into your home, check out the following examples below, and start planning your next DIY project today.